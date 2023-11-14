The play off mode brought success to Třín. He lost by shots, but beat the Swedish vice-champion

“That style of hockey, when we are more behind and waiting for a mistake, we are quite experienced. We have a goal lead and given the development, when we led by two goals, we could have won it even with a bigger lead. But even so, it would still be open, the Swedes are strong at home, we have to prepare and avoid the mistakes we made today,” explained the defender of Třinec, Jakub Jeřábek, who already in the 2nd minute opened the score of the match with a slightly hidden shot from the blue line.

“Even when I worked it into a backhand after the ball, I was looking to see if someone would open up for a pass there. But they went to the gate, so I sent it there. Maybe it rubbed off from the back, I don’t know. The important thing was that we took the lead,” described the defender from Třinec.

Martin Růžička followed up his goal in the first period with a goal shot in a numerical advantage, but this did not break the resistance of the Swedish vice-champion. “With such a strong opponent, we expected them to improve after the first period. And that also happened, and we added unnecessary mistakes to it,” Jeřábek pointed to all three conceded goals.

Photo: Jaroslav Ožana, CTK

Třinec rejoices at the first goal scored by defender Jakub Jeřábek (center).

“They stemmed from mistakes we made in the midfield. The first matches after the international break are always so tricky. It may take a while before you get into what used to bring us some success,” Jeřábek explained. “However, Swedish hockey players are extremely strong on the puck. As they say, they have strong sticks and it is difficult to take the puck away from them. In the next game, we have to be stronger in the defensive zone,” emphasized Jeřábek, after the game in which the Steelers returned to the playoffs of the Champions League for the first time since the 2017/2018 season

At that time, they reached the semi-finals, where the Finnish Jyväskylä stopped their journey. “We want to succeed in the Champions League this season. A victory against a very good opponent counts, we have a lead, but on the other hand, we clearly need to improve some things if we want to succeed even on the opponent’s ice,” Třinec assistant Vladimír Országh pointed out.

The second match of the round of 16, in which the Czech champions will defend their one-goal lead, will be played in Sweden next Tuesday. “She had Skelleftea in the second period, which is very treacherous because the substitution is far away, a lot of pressure. We made a lot of mistakes around the blue lines, we lost pucks and the defenders didn’t have time to replace us. We have to improve that and make better decisions, which didn’t happen to us often today,” emphasized Országh.

