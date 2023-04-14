Sadio Mané attacked Leroy Sané in the Etihad Stadium locker room after the defeat of the German team

As reported by ‘Bild’ and reported by various international media, there is a footballer who urged the board of directors not to throw out the African footballer after the attack

Bayern Munich was defeated by a resounding 3-0 against Manchester City in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

The bad news continued and after the defeat, Sadio Mané attacked Leroy Sané in the Etihad Stadium locker room, according to the Bild newspaper.

Also, this Thursday journalist Pape Mahmoud Gueye, Mané’s cousin revealed that the German striker would have insulted him by calling him a “black shit”, an offense that would have generated the “rage” in the former Liverpool player that led to the subsequent attack.

Now, with more calm in the Bavarian dressing room, it seems that there has been a Bayern player who would have avoided the sudden dismissal of the Senegalese player. As reported by ‘Bild’ and reported by various international media, the footballer who urged the board of directors not to kick out the African soccer player after the attack was Leroy Sané himself.

In this way, it seems that his partner The page of the confrontation between both players has been turned and want redirect the situation of the German dressing room.