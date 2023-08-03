The players of the national team have something to say to the FIGC

The day after the disappointing elimination from the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the players of the women’s national soccer team published a joint note via their social profiles in which they wanted to clarify their point of view and raise questions concerning above all the management of the national team by the Italian Football Federation, the FIGC.

The text of the note:

We girls have always put our face on it without ever backing down and taking our responsibilities, always. This time, however, we also want to express our point of view. The regret is still very strong because the desire for redemption was great. We knew we were coming from a disappointing European Championship and we learned from our mistakes. Many declarations were made yesterday, but the only one we share and feel is ours concerns the understanding that has been created between us. We have never been afraid, but only felt little trust. All of this wasn’t enough because something else was obviously missing on the pitch. In the national team there is a block of 16 girls from Rome and Juventus who have done something important in the Champions League [nelle ultime stagioni, ndr]. We therefore think it is legitimate to ask ourselves why a national team made up of that block of players, enhanced by players from other important clubs and talented youngsters, struggles so much first at a European Championship and then at a World Cup. We are convinced that we could have achieved different results if only we had been able to do so. We will work even harder to improve internationally but given that mistakes can always be learned, we hope for a more present future, worthy of the growth of our football to be able to express ourselves 100 percent and best represent our country .

All players they shared the message with a short caption that reads: «With anger and regret we express our point of view». Their criticisms are therefore mainly aimed at the FIGC, which according to them in recent years has not followed the growth of the Serie A championship: a growth witnessed by the good results obtained in the European cups and by the greater competitiveness within the championship, won for the first time from Rome.

Already in the hours following the elimination from the World Cup it had been pointed out that, exactly as had already happened after the elimination from the European Championships in England last year, the FIGC had not released any official statements or comments, also because no manager, if not the head of delegation, was present in these days in Wellington, site of the New Zealand withdrawal from Italy.

The absence was especially noticeable after the elimination, because at the end of the big tournaments the federal managers usually intervene on the spot to put their face on it. However, this absence was certain from the beginning of the tournament due to commitments defined as “impossible” relating to the federal councils, the same ones who are still dealing with the problems of registering for the men’s soccer championships these days. The only figure in contact with the Football Federation in New Zealand was also Stefano Braghin, whose appointment as head of delegation last February had surprised him as he was already director of the women’s Juventus, and was subsequently sanctioned for the recent sporting-financial offenses committed by the club ( which did not involve the women’s team).

The text of the players seems to also be addressed to the technical commissioner Milena Bertolini, whose assignment will not be renewed and in all probability will end shortly. After the defeat against South Africa, Bertolini had said, among other things, that Italy’s first opponents at this World Cup had been themselves.

The national team showed up in New Zealand after last year’s disappointing European Championships, which ended in the groups and without victories, after which a delicate generational change had begun that will continue for years to come. Italy showed up at these World Cups with a starting line-up with an average age of just over 25, the youngest in its recent history.

