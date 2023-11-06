The players with the highest release clauses

The market value of the individual footballer has become, in recent years, a topic of great discussion not only from the point of view of the sporting apparatus itself but also (and above all) with regard to the accounts and balance sheets of the most important teams in the world . Valuations are the order of the day, above all because we need to reconcile the need to be careful about expenses with football competitiveness, which obviously remains a guiding star for those who want to win at high levels. It is no coincidence, therefore, that many players have a release clause of very high value in their contracts.

Barcelona among the clubs with high release clauses

There are truly many football players who boast rather high termination clauses in their respective contacts. If we want to base ourselves on the data provided by Transfermarkt, for example, just think that in an ideal Top 25 in last place we find the young Fermin Lopez of Barcelona, ​​with a clause of 400 million euros. A club, the Blaugrana, that we will frequently find in this ranking, even imminently. This is because players such as Frankie De Jong and Ilkay Gundogan, starters for the reigning Spanish Champions, also have a 400 million euro clause.

Barcelona again but this time we’re talking about Victor Roque, who will sign with the Blaugrana from the 2024/2025 season but already has a clause of 500 million euros. Same figure for the first Real Madrid player in this ranking, the German legend Toni Kroos. “El Clasico” will be tremendously present (not to say all-encompassing) in these termination clauses, also because still remaining at the 500 million mark we find other players belonging to the two big names in Spain such as Robert Lewandowski, Sergi Roberto, Dani Ceballos, Alejandro Balde and Eder Militao .

It’s always a clash between Real and Barça

Still in the Real Madrid key, Thibaut Courtois boasts a release clause of 700 million euros. Those who want to take former AC Milan attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz and 2018 Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric from the Blancos must spend a whopping 750 million euros. An even higher sum would be required to take the Austrian David Alaba: if a club wanted him, they would then have to pay a release clause of 850 million to have him in the squad.

>

The further it goes, the more the “war” of clauses between Barcelona and Real Madrid takes on sumptuous contours, especially towards the end. A clear example is that of the German born in 2006 Noah Darvich: his release clause is 1 billion euros. To keep him very good company, in this enormous shared first place, there are many other players, obviously all owned by the two Spanish teams, who find themselves with a potentially immense wealth in the event of sales.

The players in question are Federico Valverde, Ansu Fati – currently on loan at Brighton but whose contract is still under the control of Konami’s partner Blaugrana club -, Raphina, Jules Koundé, Ronald Araujo, Ferran Torres, Pedri, Gavi, Lamine Yamal and – last but not least – Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian just recently signed a renewal with Real Madrid (an agreement that had actually already been reached the previous year), joining this huge list on the top step.

The domination of the two Spanish clubs

In total, therefore, among the 25 players with the highest release clauses, 16 are owned by Barcelona and 9 are owned by Real Madrid. Two teams that have focused on keeping their most incredible talents at all costs to continue winning and, obviously, two highly favored teams for the competitions in which they take part as can also be seen from the page live on Betway, together with the most interesting odds on European championships (and beyond). An uncontested dominion that is unlikely to be stopped by anyone, at least not in recent times.