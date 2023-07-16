“The podium will be complicated”, David Gaudu’s dashed hopes

David Gaudu tries to get out of the peloton during the 14th stage of the Tour de France, between Annemasse and Morzine (Haute-Savoie), July 15, 2023. ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP

“The Tour is still very long. The Alps will be decisive. » On leaving the Pyrenees, on the evening of the 6th stage, David Gaudu gave an appointment a little later to take stock of his start to the Tour de France. Sunday July 16, after the first two alpine days, the mass is said: 9th at 8 min 46 from the third place held by the Spaniard Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos-Grenadiers), the Breton is already excluded from the fight for the top 3 .

“Aiming for the podium is not going to be an easy task, but I have to be the best of the outsiders”, he warned, however, before the big departure from Bilbao (Spain), dismissing Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) from his reflection. His second place in Paris-Nice, in March, behind the Slovenian but ahead of the Dane, had nourished legitimate ambitions a few months after his fourth place in the 2022 Tour. penalty (30th in the general classification, 25 min 49 behind the winner, Jonas Vingegaard). “We have more or less found the reason, we will necessarily keep it to ourselves”he said during the preparatory test, at the beginning of June, to explain his setbacks.

His efforts to help Valentin Madouas win the title of French champion on June 25 had him “reassured”, in his own words. Except that the first two weeks of the Tour seemed to bring out the flaws of David Gaudu, at the very least to hope to compete with his direct opponents, that is to say those who are not called Jonas Vingegaard or Tadej Pogacar.

In a fight during the first Pyrenean stage in Laruns, he has since continuously lost time on his competitors: in Cauterets-Cambasque (Hautes-Pyrénées), at the puy de Dôme, at the Grand Colombier (Ain), while having avoided the worse on the explosive stage between Vulcania and Issoire (Puy-de-Dôme). On Saturday, the rubber band nevertheless ended up breaking on the slopes of the Col de Joux Plane (11.6 km at 8.5%), definitively burying his hopes of participating in the protocol in Paris on July 23.

“We know that the podium is going to be complicated. We must remain lucid, he admitted after arriving at Grand-Colombier where he finished forty seconds behind Australian Jai Hindley, first of the outsiders on the 13th stage. The objective of the beginning will be very difficult to achieve. We had hope and it was no joke to announce what we announced. »

“A stage victory would be nice”

