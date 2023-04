Jablonec football players drew 1:1 at home with Liberec in the 27th round of the first league. In the 60th Podještěd derby in a separate top competition, Mohamed Doumbia put the guests in the lead in the 60th minute. Nine minutes before the end, Jan Chramosta equalized with his thirteenth goal of the season. Jablonec did not beat its North Bohemian neighbor in the fourth league game in a row and is seventh in the incomplete table, while Liberec is in tenth place.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook