THE POISONOUS | Sportdimontagna.com

As regards the top runners who will battle along the paths of Monte Terne, there was the confirmation of Alberto Vender, winner of the past edition. Lukas Mangger, Marco Filosi, Gabriele Del Longo, Luca Fabbris, Daniele Felicetti and Raffaele Teza will make his life difficult. A special mention for three “historical friends” of La Velenosa, Alessandro Follador, Luca Cagnati, recovering from an injury, and Nicola Spada, winner of the first editions of the race.

THE RACE IN PINK:

In the women’s field at the moment, Giulia Pol, winner of last year, has not registered, but Martina Da Rin Zanco, Michela Gritti and the winner of the Duallika Ludovica Rossi last Sunday will be at the start. Sara Campigotto, Martina Brustolon and Elena Andrich will race as outsiders.

GREAT PARTY ALSO ON THE ROUTE:

Along the paths of La Velenosa you will hear the “live” notes of the musical groups, in Croda Rossa there will be Katia Filippin with her ukulele, while in Case Bortot the “Fagioli Bortotti” will perform. Daniele Megahertz Dupuis (versus Morgan) will play at the Bus del Buson with the Theremin, the first electronic instrument in history.

At the GPM of La Velenosa the usual party will be unleashed as all the athletes pass by with the DjSet with “I Limpidi” and with the comment of the official speaker Nicoletta Paganoni. On site it will be possible to register for the “GPM Poisonous Fan”, thus accessing the dedicated “all-inclusive” restaurant. There will be 50 Dynafit technical bands for free.

PLAN

08.45 am welcome by the speaker in the start zone, general info on Bolzano Bellunese and the characteristics of the race

h 09.50 pre-race briefing where you will have to inform the athletes on the following points:

h 10.00 start Velenosa, like last year there will be a dedicated audio intro so your countdown will not be necessary

h 10.10 start Velenosetta, here too there will be an audio track for the countdown

During the arrivals we will take the photo of the Open M and Open F Flower Ceremonies

h 13.30 performance of the musicians who played at Bus Del Buson (Daniele Dupuis & Marco Carusino) and who will also perform on stage for about 15 minutes, these musicians are part of Morgan’s team and Daniele plays the Theremine, the first electronic instrument of the history).

h 14.00 – 14.50 Velenosetta awards

h 15.00 – 15.30 Velenosa Open F awards

h 15.40 – 16.00 awards Velenosa Miscellaneous Categories

h 16.20 – 16.50 Velenosa Open M awards

h 17.00 – 17.35 CAB show (collective urban dances)

h.19.00 Giza DJs + VJ (video Jokey)

Info on the site www.lavelenosa.it.