Barbin: “Rosa revolutionized the reason for the difficult pre-season”

alberto colli franzone

06 September 2022

It is the Robbio of mister Devis Barbin to have obtained the most bombastic victory in the debut in the Promotion championship: on Sunday afternoon, in fact, the Lomellina team clearly beat the newly promoted Rozzano (4-0). A one-way race and a success that had the merit of sweeping away the doubts that emerged after the first rounds of the Italian Cup. «It was a beautiful and important victory – comments the lomellini coach, Devis Barbin -. It was what we needed after a difficult pre-season and a difficult start in the Italian Cup. I am very happy because the team is growing and we are starting to see the fruits of the work we are doing ». Robbio, in fact, after touching the playoffs last season under the technical guidance of Mr. Dino Lavenia, changed a lot in the summer, choosing a new coach and changing many players.

«On Sunday against Rozzano there were just three players on the field who were already in the squad last season – highlights Barbin -. The group has been revolutionized and therefore it is normal that some time is needed to amalgamate the group and find the right agreement. However, there are improvements and the growth is evident: working together day after day the team is finding the right complicity on the pitch and the results are the direct consequence of the work done. This team, if complete, has great potential, then with time we will understand where we can really get ».

Last week Simone Zanellati also returned to Robbio, a strong forward who last year had been one of the extra weapons of the grenade team. The player this summer had started preparation with Oltrepò in Excellence, but did not continue the experience in Broni and returned to Robbio.

«The club has done everything to get him back in the team – concludes Barbin -. He is a player who presents himself alone, has potential and quality and could be an important element for our team ».

Robbio is out of the Italian Cup – beaten in Vighignolo and defeated at the table against Assago in a match that, at the time of the suspension, was winning 1-0 – and now they will focus on the championship: on Sunday the second day is scheduled and for the granata the away match on the field of the Settimo Milanese is scheduled. –

