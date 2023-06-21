The police arrested the manager of the hockey club in Zlín

During Tuesday’s intervention in the Zlín and South Moravian regions, the police arrested nine people for economic crime. According to Czech Television, which drew attention to the event, the manager of the hockey club in Zlín, Robert Hamrla, was allegedly also detained. The spokeswoman for the Zlín police, Simona Kyšnerová, did not yet want to provide more detailed information about the detainees or the investigation.

