Home » The police at the home of PSG president Al-Khelaifi: the mystery behind intimate videos and top secret documents on the World Cup in Qatar
Sports

The police at the home of PSG president Al-Khelaifi: the mystery behind intimate videos and top secret documents on the World Cup in Qatar

by admin
The police at the home of PSG president Al-Khelaifi: the mystery behind intimate videos and top secret documents on the World Cup in Qatar

The french police searched the house of Nasser AlKhelaifipresident of the Paris Saint Germain and ofEca, the association of European clubs. The operation took place as part of an investigation with very heavy charges: kidnapping, seizure e torture. It all stems from the denunciation of Tayeb Benabderrahmanea 42-year-old French-Algerian lobbyist who said he was jailed in Qatar In the January 2020 for six months and tortured. He was later placed under house arrest and finally released in November of the same year, after signing a protocol of confidentiality in which he undertook not to disclose documents “sensitivesu Nasser al-Khelaifi.

Read Also

Gabriel Batistuta denounced for ill-treatment of his employees: “Workers in deplorable conditions”

What can Benabderrahmane not disclose? The French authorities are investigating this. According to France Media Agency (Afp), a note from the Paris intelligence service, the dgsialso quotes video intimate by Al-Khelaifi. But the documents more hot would revolve around the World Cup 2022: Al-Khelaifi is the president of the PSG, while the owner of the club is the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. According to the note from the DGSI, Benabderrahmane would have come into possession of conversations between the two regarding the modalities of assignment from the world Cup to Qatar, surrounded by well-founded suspicions of corruption.

Read Also

The gruesome death of Brazilian footballer Hugo Vinicius, beheaded and dismembered. His remains found in a river

Not only that, other documents would concern the sale of television rights on subsequent editions of World Cup. In detail, it would be an offense committed by the Qatari Al-Khelaifi and by jerome Valkeformer general secretary of the Fifaregarding the assignment of TV rights for the Middle East for i World Cup 2026 e 2030 a BeIN Media, the broadcaster founded by the sheikh himself. A year ago Al-Khelaifi was acquitted of the charges corruption in the attribution of the television rights of the 2022 World Cup: he was accused of having allowed a Valke to use for free villa in Sardinia.

See also  Grosjean, the car burned in the 2020 accident in the Bahrain GP on display in Madrid - breaking latest news

Previous Article

Juventus and Uefa ruling, the decisive week: sanction immediately or a worse scenario opens up

You may also like

Celtics sign four-year deal with rookie Jordan Walsh

Thousands of Benfica fans welcome returning Di Maria

The Suspended Duel: Break Point at Wimbledon 2023...

Juve disposes of the redundancies, 18 million are...

Sbastien Piquet: I will not be bored at...

To Berrettini the derby with Sonego

before the World Cup in Australia, Les Bleues...

Bohemians outplayed opponents with European standards: We were...

Modica Calcio, Giuseppe Grasso arrives in Rossoblu

Football: PSG counters Mbappe in a dispute

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy