the police remove them with a chisel – Corriere TV

Five people have been arrested after protests took place during the road race valid for the 2023 Cycling World Championships underway in Glasgow, Scotland. To claim the protest action — which cut short the ride for about 50 minutes in the Carron Valley area — it was the environmental movement “This Is Rigged”: as reported by the BBC, four of the five demonstrators remained glued to the asphalt. The race direction stopped the race as the vehicles had no space to pass.

– Updated August 6, 2023 , 2:49 pm

