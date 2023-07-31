The police will not deport two Russian tennis players. One was Ukrainian, the other has applied for an Italian passport

The police are not going to deport two Russian tennis players who are participating in the challenger in Liberec this week. She carried out a residency check with them, and found no irregularities. Both players are in the country in accordance with Czech legal regulations. Josef Urban, spokesman for the foreign police, told ČTK today. Last week, the Czech authorities, on the other hand, did not let one of the Russians into the country, who was supposed to participate in the WTA tournament in Sparta, Prague.

