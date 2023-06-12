The popularity of the Village Super League has not diminished and the Football Association has been dispatched for investigation_Chinese Football Association_Guizhou_Events

Original title: The popularity of the Village Super League has not diminished and the Football Association has been dispatched for investigation

The Village Super League may be suspended. The Guizhou Village Super League may be suspended due to legal factors, because the development of this event has not been recognized by professional departments. The popularity of the Village Super League on the Internet has not diminished for a while. In addition to attracting the attention of global Internet users, even the Chinese Football Association is now alarmed. It is reported that the Chinese Football Association has issued the “Letter on Going to Guizhou Province to Conduct Typical Case Study of County-level Rural Football” to investigate the Guizhou Village Super League.

Has the Village Super League been suspended?

There is a possibility that the Village Super League will be suspended. This is because three aspects of this event have been questioned, including the legitimacy of the event, the inability to guarantee fairness and justice, and hidden dangers in safety. Generally speaking, the Guizhou Village Super League is a mass activity involving interests. Professional departments need to play a role in supervision and regulation, and professional departments include the Chinese Football Association. It is inevitable that there will be some violations of fairness in the competition field, and the fairness and impartiality of the Village Super League has also been questioned. It is also uncertain whether the safety of the stadium, the compliance of the venue, and the integrity of the medical facilities are up to the standard. Relevant departments need to consider the potential health of participating players and spectators.

Guizhou responded to the Football Association research:

The Guizhou Village Super League is just a grassroots amateur league. This event shows the purest side of football. The dedication of the players on the field left a deep impression on many spectators. Regarding the recent news that the Chinese Football Association is researching the Guizhou Village Super League, it has aroused enthusiastic feedback from many fans. They strongly pointed out that this is just a football match held by the villagers in their leisure space, and the participants are just amateurs, and the participants are also from all walks of life. From all walks of life, they called on the Chinese Football Association to let the Guizhou Village Super League go. It is worth mentioning that the Chinese Football Association researched the news that Guizhou Village Super League was spread on the Internet, and Guizhou responded to the Football Association research and there was no relevant statement. The truth of this incident is currently uncertain.

