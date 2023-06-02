the popularity of women’s football is growing but prejudices remain – Sport Marketing News

The popularity of women’s football is growing internationally and in Italy, where the first female Serie A championship played by professionals has just concluded. However, strong resistance to the combination of “women and football” continues to persist: despite one in three women declaring themselves passionate about football, this sport is considered decidedly more “masculine” by almost 40% of Italians.

The effect of prejudices has a stronger impact on the younger range of respondents (18-35 years): one in four would try to change the mind of a girl who shows a passion for football, for fear that she might suffer some form of discrimination . Finally, 67.5% of Italians believe that there is general discrimination against women in the workplace: for two out of three people, women are penalized in career opportunities and some professions are still considered more masculine today (such as engineer or surgeon).

These are some of the evidences that emerged from the research «Women, work and sport» commissioned by eBay to the Human Highway research institute which highlights the opinion of Italians on the subject of “women and football” and activities traditionally considered “male”, between old discriminations and a new enthusiasm for a rapidly growing movement.

A further opportunity for eBay, already a partner of the FIGC Women’s Football Division, to promote knowledge and projects aimed at promoting inclusion and gender equality in every area.

The one that has just ended has been a historic year for women’s football, in which the players have conquered the scene. The data from the FIGC Study Center show a strong increase in the number of registered female players – in the 2021-22 football season the new registrations in women’s youth football reached the historic number of 11,278, while the overall number of registered players increased by 94% between 2008 and 2022 – and of the following by the public – the followers of the 10 Serie A clubs on social channels have more than doubled compared to 2021, in addition to the increase in TV ratings and attendance at the stadium.

The synthesis from research «Women, work and sport»

As happens in the workplace and in daily life occupations, even in sport women still suffer from the prejudices that see them as less suited to certain disciplines or professions.

Most Italians believe there is discrimination against women (67.5%). For two out of three people, women they are penalized in terms of career opportunities, average salary and working conditions and there are professions that are still considered more suitable for a man today, such as engineers or surgeons.

Although one in three women declares to be passionate about football, this sport is considered decidedly more “masculine” by almost 40% of Italians and one in ten still today would make fun of a female footballer. Opinions expressed mostly by men, who declare themselves less favorable because they believe that the gap between men and women in football is enormous.

Of these, one in three believes that football is historically a male sport; one in five thinks women’s soccer is slow and boring because the female physique is less powerful and one in ten thinks the soccer field is too big for a woman’s athletic condition.

An ambivalent situation is recorded among the new generations: 23% of respondents between the ages of 18-24 and between 25-35 years (vs. 11% of the more mature groups) would support the choice of a girl to play soccer, but they would dissuade her for fear that she would be mocked and isolated. A quarter of the sample thinks that there are more suitable sports and would try to change her mind. 15.3% openly declare that football is not a “women’s” sport. In general, 80% of Italians view favorably a little girl’s passion for football, but the fear that she might suffer some form of discrimination is a very strong brake.

A similar fate for an adult woman who claims to play football: if it is true that over 80% say they find this choice natural, more than 10% of respondents show resistance and would suggest that she change sport.

The novelty of the transition to professionalism for the players of the top flight of women’s football, which took place at the beginning of July 2022, was welcomed positively by 83% of the sample, but there is a 15% who are not interested. And if the majority (4 out of 5) think that professional footballers will then have a future coaching other women’s (or men’s) Serie A teams, as managers or as TV pundits, 15% believe it is better for them to change sports.

Nine out of ten see no problems in the role of women managers in men’s football and 4 out of 5 would like more. 60% of respondents believe that female executives must be better than men to be credible and 50% actually believe they are better. For 1 out of 4 respondents, women managers in football have little credibility; for 1 out of 5 they are a stretch or they can do well in minor leagues, but not in the men’s Serie A.