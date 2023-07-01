Home » The Portland Trail Blazers swoop in on Walter Tavares, a multi-year offer but …
Sports

The Portland Trail Blazers swoop in on Walter Tavares, a multi-year offer but …

by admin
The Portland Trail Blazers swoop in on Walter Tavares, a multi-year offer but …

According to Basketnewsthe Portland Trail Blazers delivered a multi-year offer to Walter Tavares to convince him to return to the NBA, after the brief experience of 2016 (13 total games, 12 with the Hawks and one with the Cavs).

The Real Madrid center would be willing to compete again with the NBA, but will have to deal with a significant obstacle, a buyout even higher than the 6 million paid by Facundo Campazzo three years ago.

After a dominating season and success in the Euroleague, Tavares has begun negotiating a rich renewal with the Blancos, but – despite the recent rumors – the parties are still far from the white smoke.

Surely the big man will have plenty of time to decide, given that the Trail Blazers have other priorities to resolve for the moment.

See also  Tour de France: Tour de France becomes a duel

You may also like

Did England’s draw with Portugal provide more questions...

Guillermo Ochoa’s Controversial Gold Cup Expectation: Will He...

Natasha Jonas: Liverpool fighter becomes two-weight world champion...

NHL | The Rangers added goaltender Quick and...

Schubert wins Lead World Cup in Villars

Inter, Frattesi gets complicated: Marotta’s turn?

Chelsea Captain Azpilicueta Leaves Team to Join Atletico...

When will it stop? Perhaps never! Another medal...

América bids farewell to Roger Martínez as his...

Frattesi is worth 40 million, Rome-El Shaarawy until...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy