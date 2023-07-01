The Portland Trail Blazers swoop in on Walter Tavares, a multi-year offer but …

According to Basketnewsthe Portland Trail Blazers delivered a multi-year offer to Walter Tavares to convince him to return to the NBA, after the brief experience of 2016 (13 total games, 12 with the Hawks and one with the Cavs).

The Real Madrid center would be willing to compete again with the NBA, but will have to deal with a significant obstacle, a buyout even higher than the 6 million paid by Facundo Campazzo three years ago.

After a dominating season and success in the Euroleague, Tavares has begun negotiating a rich renewal with the Blancos, but – despite the recent rumors – the parties are still far from the white smoke.

Surely the big man will have plenty of time to decide, given that the Trail Blazers have other priorities to resolve for the moment.

