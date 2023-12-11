Al Nassr Secures Semifinals Spot in Saudi Arabia Cup with 5-2 Win over Al-Shabab

In an exciting match on Monday, Al Nassr emerged victorious with a 5-2 win over Al-Shabab and secured their spot in the semifinals of the Saudi Arabia Cup. The match, officiated by Salvadoran Iván Barton, saw goals from Seko Fofana, Sadio Mané, Ghareeb, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Mohammed Maran for Al Nassr, while the locals scored through Carlos Carvalho and Bahebri.

Following his goal and assist in the Arab League last Friday, Cristiano Ronaldo continued his impressive form by scoring in the Cup match, marking his debut in the competition. Despite facing some challenges during the game, Ronaldo found the back of the net with a low right-hand shot, securing his first goal in the competition and his 50th goal in 2023 across all competitions.

Looking ahead, Al Nassr will now shift their focus to their upcoming match against Al-Ettifaq, led by Steven Gerrard and featuring Jordan Henderson. The match, scheduled for next Friday, will be a crucial matchup in the domestic tournament’s 17th matchday.

Referee Iván Barton also made headlines in the match, being present to witness Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal. Barton, who has been officiating games in Asian leagues following a controversial match involving Honduras, continues to make his mark on the international stage. The Salvadoran referee had previously faced criticism from Honduran fans for his decisions in a match against Mexico and will look to build on his recent performances in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

As Al Nassr prepares for their upcoming challenges, the team remains on a high from their recent victory and eagerly anticipates the return of football superstar Neymar. With Cristiano Ronaldo’s impressive form and the team’s determination, they are poised for further success in the semi-finals of the Saudi Arabia Cup and future competitions.

