Original title: Portugal’s full firepower Ronaldo’s position is embarrassing

In the 1/8 final, Portugal played against Switzerland. Ronaldo played in the 73rd minute. This is the first time he has come off the bench in a World Cup game. Stand by on the bench. Ronaldo ended his record of 31 consecutive starts in the national team competition. When he came off the bench in this game, the Portuguese team had a 5-1 lead, and Ramos, who started for him, had already completed a hat-trick. Ronaldo is in an embarrassing position in the Portuguese team.

Ramos said

Ronaldo is our captain

keep trying to help me

It is worth mentioning that the last Portuguese player to perform a hat-trick in the World Cup was Ronaldo. When people were talking about the young Ramos replacing Ronaldo and getting the starting chance Ronaldo still attracts all kinds of “long guns and short guns” on the sidelines, and Ramos turned out like this, starting his perfect performance.

Almost all the Portuguese generals interviewed will be asked about Ronaldo after the game. Ramos, who experienced a highlight moment in this game, said: “He is our captain and has been trying to help me. It’s progressing very well.” As the so-called young people are fearful, Ronaldo, who has not been on the bench for a long time, witnessed this young boy exuding youthful breath in the way he once used, shining the light he once had, leading The team continues on its journey in Qatar.

Coach Santos

Put Ronaldo on the bench

just a tactical choice

Arranging Ronaldo on the bench, Portugal coach Santos said that this is just a tactical choice, “This is a tactical issue that we have prepared for several days, it is just a different change, that’s all. We are old friends for many years, he set up A role model for the captain.” Santos then said that the team also needs to reposition Ronaldo’s role. Gonzalo Ramos’ high-light performance made people more sure that Santos’s arrangement for this campaign was correct, but Santos said that Ronaldo and Ramos are different types of players, and did not explain too much about the next personnel arrangement.

When the Portuguese team needs to be foolproof in the knockout round of the World Cup in Qatar, the fledgling Ramos, the old and strong Pepe, and the icing on the cake Leo let the team show their offensive firepower and bloom more, even if they don’t With Ronaldo on the court, teammates can also replace him and lead the team to move forward.

Of course, Cristiano Ronaldo is always the most sensitive topic in the Portuguese team. He always tries to refresh his scoring record in the game, but at the same time, people have also seen that his state in this World Cup is indeed far from his peak period. . Bruno Fernandez said frankly after the game that no one would like to sit on the bench, “I don’t think Ronaldo will be happy. If the coach asks me to sit on the bench in the next game, I will be very angry.”

Fernandez is well aware of these comments about Ronaldo from the outside world, but he expressed his annoyance: “I don’t think people should talk about why Ronaldo didn’t start. If when he came on and the team won, no one would ask that. Ronaldo is completing his task, he is playing a role, and he is satisfied with the result, because everyone’s goal is to go as far as possible in the World Cup.” Ronaldo’s teammates will face related concerns after the game. The problem of his substitute, Leo, who scored a goal in this game, said that the team has many excellent players on the bench. This is the coach’s decision. “It may be Ronaldo, or it may be me. They all know what they have to do.”

stay on the bench

Ronaldo may be in the

Most Controversial Period of His Career

Indeed, with Ronaldo’s status, his sitting on the bench is itself a piece of news worthy of discussion by the outside world. In view of some of his incidents on and off the court this season and his state on the field, Ronaldo may be in a The most controversial period of his career. Ronaldo’s first major competition started from the 2004 European Cup. At that time, he was elected as the best rookie of the event and won the runner-up with the team. His World Cup tour began in Germany in 2006, and the Portuguese team finished fourth in that session. He himself was elected the best newcomer award. Since then, Ronaldo’s name has been endowed with more missions and expectations. Until today, when he played in the World Cup for the fifth time, he finally had to accept the reality of coming off the bench.

Some people say that he pays too much attention to breaking personal records and seems a little greedy for credit. Some people say that he should get along with the coach in a more professional way and respect everyone in the team. Ronaldo certainly has problems of one kind or another, and he must also He has to face the impact of age and ruthless years on his state, but the significance of his existence to the Portuguese team is still irreplaceable. Portugal’s opponent in the quarter-finals is Morocco, which eliminated Spain. The hot state of his teammates made Ronaldo’s position quite awkward for a while, and it is almost certain that Ronaldo will have to stay on the bench superior. (Reporter Wang Fan)