Bednář first tried his hand at the position of sports manager in extra-league Hradec Králové, now he works in Slavia Prague, a competition lower down. “How many times does it happen to you, now that you’re in the situation you’re in, that you wake up and work even at night,” the 46-year-old official admits that he can’t get the club’s problems out of his head.

At the same time, according to his own words, he dreamed of his current profession even when he was an active hockey player. The offer from Hradec Králové therefore made him very happy. “I’m very happy for that, it was a great experience, now it’s completely different in Slavia, so it moves me a lot. You find out where you make mistakes, where you should learn,” he explains in the Sport.cz hockey studio.

The vice-champion of the world from 2006, who also played in the NHL for Los Angeles and Florida, did not hide in earlier interviews that he mainly lacked greater powers in the East Bohemian club. There are other people in the role of de facto bosses. “There, in fact, you just learn, peek, listen. When things go well, there are individuals who pat themselves on the back, and when things don’t go well, they don’t, and you learn that it’s your fault,” he says bitterly.

“When a player doesn’t play as expected, it logically has some impact on the team. If he doesn’t play well, the club has to say goodbye to him. And if the manager doesn’t do the job for a change, then of course the club has to say goodbye to him too,” explains Bednář. “That’s why I pulled myself together and left, because I found out that I wasn’t doing my job well. So I thought that maybe it’s not a real walnut,” he adds towards his end in Hradec Králové.

