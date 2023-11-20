The possible losses of Honduras for the second leg against Mexico at the Azteca

The Honduras National Team faces potential losses for their upcoming match against Mexico in the Aztec stadium for the Quarter finals of Concacaf Nations League. Coach Reinaldo Rueda confirmed that both Luis Vega and Luis Palma are doubtful to play in the crucial match.

Vega, who plays as a central defender, and Palma, who is considered one of the most talented players in the Honduras National Team, are both dealing with injuries. Vega suffered a shoulder injury while Palma had a collision with another player during the last match.

Vega’s absence would be a significant blow to the team’s defense, as he played a crucial role in neutralizing Mexico’s attack in the previous match. Palma, on the other hand, was instrumental in the midfield and contributed an assist in their last victory.

The potential absence of these key players would be a major setback for the Honduras National Team as they prepare for their crucial match against Mexico. The team will be anxiously awaiting their recovery in hopes that they will be fit to play in the important upcoming match.

In the meantime, the Mexican team also faces its own challenges, with goalkeeper Memo Ochoa remaining in the team’s concentration for the match. The return match between Honduras and Mexico promises to be an intense and exciting battle between the two teams.

