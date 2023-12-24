The “post-00s” who reached the top of the Su Cup despite adversity are gradually gaining more wings – A look back at Guoyu 2023 – Xinhuanet

Su Cup Badminton Team Reaches Top Spot Despite Adversity

The Chinese badminton team has had an impressive year, overcoming adversity and achieving remarkable success in various competitions. The team’s performance this year was highlighted by their victory at the Sudirman Cup, where they overcame strong opponents and staged numerous comebacks to secure the championship. Additionally, the team excelled at the Hangzhou Asian Games, winning a total of 4 gold medals, 3 silver medals, and 2 bronze medals. Their success in the BWF World Tour Finals further solidified their top spot in the world rankings.

The team’s performance was driven by a combination of veteran players and up-and-coming talents. The “post-00s” teenagers, including Li Shifeng, Liang Weikeng, and Wang Chang, showcased their potential with impressive performances in major competitions, earning key victories and contributing to the team’s overall success. However, their youth and lack of experience present challenges that they will continue to address in the coming year.

Despite the retirements of several players and coaches, the team’s resilience and determination have been unwavering. Their focus now turns to the upcoming Olympic Games, where they aim to secure qualifications in all five individual events. Additionally, the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup next year provide opportunities for the team to avenge past disappointments and further assert their dominance in the sport.

Looking back on the past year, members of the national badminton team expressed a mix of emotions and determination. Huang Dongping, part of the “Phoenix Combination,” described 2023 as a turning point and a challenging year, while Chen Yufei expressed optimism for the future and a desire to continue discovering new opportunities. Shi Yuqi, echoed his teammate’s sentiments, expressing a determination to fight again in the upcoming year.

As the team reflects on their achievements and looks ahead to future competitions, their commitment to pushing the boundaries of their sport and achieving continued success remains steadfast. With a blend of experienced veterans and emerging talents, the future looks promising for the Chinese badminton team.

