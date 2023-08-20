The Potential Return of Agustín Marchesín to América: A Boost for the Cream-Blue Fans

News

During his time with América, Marchesín won over the cream-blue fans with great performances and is listed as one of the best goalkeepers in the club’s history. By Julio Rodriguez Updated on 08/18/2023 – 6:46 p.m. CST © JAM MEDIA

The reason why Agustín Marchesín could be an option for America

After suffering an Achilles tendon injury, former Club América goalkeeper, Agustin Marchesin returned to training with Celta de Vigo after practically seven months of absence and missing all the games of the 2022-23 season.

Now, the Argentine will have to complete his rehabilitation and seek to become the owner once again. Although it will not be easy at all since after his injury, Celta de Vigo signed Diego López and The board would have in mind to get another experienced goalkeeper to increase internal competition.

Could Agustín Marchesín return to Club América?

For now, the Argentine goalkeeper has a contract until 2025 with Celta de Vigo. However, if it is not taken into account, there is no doubt that both parties would seek to meet again. Yes indeed, América would have to evaluate his physical condition after the serious injury he suffered.

On his way through the Eagles, Marchesín played 130 games, in which he kept his goal in zero on 50 occasions and received 134 annotations. There is no doubt that his return to the Eagles would generate great excitement among the fans, as he has been one of the best goalkeepers in the team’s history.