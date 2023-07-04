The PP will review the Coastal Law to stop the reversion of concessions to the State

Santiago 07/04/2023 at 10:43 CEST

Feijóo’s party undertakes to modify this rule, if he wins the elections

The Xunta and the PP have been very combative with the central government’s coastal legislation because they understand that it abused their prerogatives, restricted the uses and activities on the coast and created legal uncertainty for both individuals and industries located in the maritime-terrestrial public domain. (DPMT), the first coastline of which the State is the owner and which reaches –in general– as far as the largest wave has reached or the sand extends. Before the elections on the 23rd, the PP undertakes to modify the Law of Coasts to give greater legal certainty and stop the reversion to the State of concessions in the DPMT to both industries and individuals caused by “the regulations and the attitude of the Government” of Pedro Sánchez.

This is stated in the electoral program to which Europa Press has had access. According to the text, the objective of the popular ones is to give greater legal certainty to the facilities in the coastal strip, as well as to the owners and the administrations involved in their management from a social, economic and environmental perspective.

Protection and activities, compatible

You want to achieve a regulation of protection of the coastline “compatible” with other constitutional rights, such as that of private property, or the maintenance of uses and socioeconomic activities that are developed in a rational and traditional way in this part of the territory.

The PP justifies this reform of the law in that the current regulations and “the attitude of the Government” are causing the reversal of DPMT concessions to industries and individuals and the abandonment of coastal protection works.

In 1988, the Coastal Law was approved, establishing joint treatment for the entire coastline which, in what affects private rights, is for the popular “quite restrictive” since the public domain prevails over private titles when there is cause for it. Feijóo’s program appreciates that this prevalence has led to the loss of private ownership of assets that may be included in the public domain, without financial compensation but with the right to an administrative concession.

Against the occupants of the coast

In 2014, the regulation of the Coastal Law was approved, which was in force until 2021, when the Climate Change Law modified some of its criteria. The PP regrets this change, which was made “despite numerous allegations”, since it caused “a considerable number of arbitrariness” in favor of the administration and against the rights of the occupants of the coast.

In addition, the PP is against how the limit of the DPMT is determined. If before it was considered that it reached as far as the largest waves reached at least five times in five years, the latest modification of 2022 reduced it to just once being enough.

In addition, the PP rejects that there is no possibility of reviewing boundaries towards the sea if it is verified that no waves have reached an area in 50 years or that concessions or extensions are prohibited when the works or facilities have a certain risk of being reached by the sea.

Feijóo puts Os Peares, his hometown, on the national map

Few in Galicia should be unaware that Os Peares is the birthplace of the president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo. He is in charge of repeating it with some constancy in his interventions and not forgetting it in the electoral campaign. There he went in the regional elections of 2016 and in the first act of 2020, marked by COVID.

Now, in his first contest for a general election, he will also go to Os Peares (Ourense). It will do so this Thursday, a few hours after the poster hanging, which will be in Castelldefels (Barcelona). Yesterday his team advanced the roadmap that will continue until July 12, an advance that occurred after he published a personal video of Feijóo over the weekend in which he recalls his childhood in Os Peares and is presented as “a village boy”in addition to taking a tour of his entire life and admitting, at first, that he did not want to do politics.

“If the Spanish want, I can be the first president born in a town in rural Spain”, he stated yesterday in an interview on Telecinco, a message that he has been repeating in many of his public events and that now, also reinforced with video, puts this Ourense town on the national map.

The first day of the campaign, Friday, will be in Sevilla y badajoz; on Saturday it will move to Zamora; and on Sunday she will participate in a rally in the bullring of Pontevedraa talismanic scenario for Feijóo, since there he began his four campaigns that all led to absolute majorities in the Galician elections.

On Monday the 10th the debate with the PSOE candidate, Pedro Sánchez, will take place in Atresmedia starting at 22:00 hours. In principle, his team has not scheduled any electoral act for him so that he can focus on preparing that face-to-face.

Yolanda Diazin A Coruña

The second vice president of the Government and candidate for the presidency of the Government for SumarYolanda Díaz, has chosen Galicia to start the electoral campaign and she will do so accompanied by the former mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, with whom she will participate in the traditional poster hanging that kicks off the race to the polls.

Díaz, who will share two campaign events with the leader of Podemos, Ione Herbas well as will be with the federal coordinator of IU, Alberto Garzonand the leader of Más Madrid, Mónica García, will travel to A Coruña, which, along with Barcelona, ​​was one of the municipalities “of change” in 2015, when precisely Ada Colau and the then Coruña councilor coincided on the baton of command, Xulio Ferreiro.