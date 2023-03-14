Home Sports the praying mantis, photos
the praying mantis, photos

by admin
the praying mantis, photos

Are the praying mantis an alien species?
It sure is an insect with some very peculiar distinguishing characteristics, which make it look like an alien being on earth. From its sexual habits to its body color, it looks just like an extraterrestrial being.

Animals that look like aliens: the praying mantis and its characteristics

What does the praying mantis look like?

The praying mantis has an elongated, slender body, with long, clawed front legs. The body color varies from green to brown.

How big is the praying mantis?

The praying mantis can reach a length of 5-10 cm depending on the species.

What do praying mantis eat?

The mantis is an active predator, catching other insects as well as small vertebrates such as frogs and mice. Praying mantises are known for their ability to blend in with their surroundings, remaining motionless and swiftly attacking prey.

Why is the mantis so famous?

The praying mantis is considered a symbol of balance and harmony in some cultures, and some people believe it brings good luck.

Where does the praying mantis live?

Praying mantises are found in many parts of the world, preferring hot, dry habitats, such as desert areas and open areas.

Why is the praying mantis called that?

The name derives from the Greek “mantis”, i.e. prophet, soothsayer. Because the posture of the front legs of the mantises resembles the praying man.

What happens if a praying mantis stings you?

Nothing. The belief that the praying mantis is poisonous is false, perhaps due to the practice of cannibalism of the female.
The mantis is not dangerous to humans: the bite does not itch and does not inject poison.

Why do praying mantis eat the male?

Female mantis practice sexual cannibalism: after mating, the mantis devours the male to stock up on nutrients and support future offspring.
