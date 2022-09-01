The pre-match press conference between Zhejiang and Guangzhou today is meaningful

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-09-01 06:33

Hangzhou Daily News At 7:30 p.m. on September 1, the Zhejiang team will sit in the Huzhou Olympic Sports Center to meet the 12th round of the Chinese Super League supplementary match with the Guangzhou team. For both teams, the importance of this game is self-evident. The former needs to use a winning streak at home to consolidate the current upper-middle position in the league, while the latter needs to gain enough points for relegation.

At yesterday’s pre-match press conference, Zhejiang team coach Jody said: “The opponents we face in the next game have changed a lot. They have encountered some problems in the past two years, and they are not as smooth as in previous years. Recently, the opponent has also signed some good players. After the new coach arrives, they also have some souls from the previous years. We can’t just look at the opponent’s ranking in the standings, but we must go all out to achieve the goal. The goal of scoring points. It will help us to bring our strengths back to the cheers of the home fans.”

Some of the powerful players that Jody mentioned are obviously Huang Bowen and Hao Junmin who were invited to join by Zheng Zhi, and Rong Hao, who had just transferred from Zhejiang to Guangzhou, and other veterans. For the Guangzhou team, which is dominated by young players, the experience of the veteran will play an important role in the team’s next relegation road.

Perhaps it was a coincidence that the player representatives of both sides who attended the pre-match press conference yesterday were all former players of the opposing team. The Zhejiang team is Aisha Jiang from the Evergrande Football School, and the Guangzhou team is Rong Hao, which also adds a different meaning to this game.

After joining the Zhejiang team at the beginning of this season, Rong Hao asked for leave due to personal affairs and did not go to the Haikou Division with the team, so he missed all 10 games in the first stage. After resuming home and away games, Rong Hao returned to the team to participate in training, and came off the bench in the 85th minute of the 11th round against Shenzhen, and then entered the squad for the games against Shanghai Haigang and Cangzhou Lions. After that, Rong Hao proposed to terminate the contract with the Zhejiang team and joined the Guangzhou team. He came off the bench in the second half of the match between the Guangzhou team and Henan Songshan Longmen and contributed an assist.