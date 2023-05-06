Home » The Prealpine | “In closing” Logan in Cantù and Terry in Udine
Sports

The Prealpine | “In closing” Logan in Cantù and Terry in Udine

by admin
The Prealpine | “In closing” Logan in Cantù and Terry in Udine

According to what was reported by La Prealpina on newsstands, the market in Serie A2 is increasingly in turmoil with movements in view of the playoffs of the cadet championship.

The two big names are those of David Logan, from Scafati destined for Cantù, and Emmanuel Terry, who from Trieste should end up in Udine. Furthermore, advanced negotiation between Vanoli Cremona and Alessandro Cappelletti, even if the point guard currently from Verona would like – for next season – in Brescia, Tortona and Sassari.

See also  Agiurgiuculese, birthday with farewell to Udine: the rhythmic gymnastics champion has moved to Desio

You may also like

Small daily doses of happiness make you live...

In South Sudan, the astonishing victories of the...

Talent from God Cross about a career that...

Milan Lazio on TV and streaming: where to...

Phoenix shortens against Denver – sport.ORF.at

Serie A clear on Saturday night? The announcement...

Several e-sports events of the Hangzhou Asian Games...

Milan-Lazio, Sarri with doubt Zaccagni: Romagnoli trembles

NBA, Embiid ‘tramples’ Williams and then apologizes: ‘It’s...

WTA Madrid 2023: Swiatek-Sabalenka, new act. The Polish...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy