The Prealpine | “In closing” Logan in Cantù and Terry in Udine

According to what was reported by La Prealpina on newsstands, the market in Serie A2 is increasingly in turmoil with movements in view of the playoffs of the cadet championship.

The two big names are those of David Logan, from Scafati destined for Cantù, and Emmanuel Terry, who from Trieste should end up in Udine. Furthermore, advanced negotiation between Vanoli Cremona and Alessandro Cappelletti, even if the point guard currently from Verona would like – for next season – in Brescia, Tortona and Sassari.