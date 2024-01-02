the precedent of violence, depression- breaking latest news

by Marco Bonarrigo

His wife Melissa Hoskins would have climbed onto the hood to prevent him from escaping. In Dennis’ career, head attacks, furious arguments, eating disorders and attacks against mechanics guilty of not having prepared his bike properly

On 21 October 2021, the police of the principality of Andorra communicated to the local press that, on the road in the municipality of La Massana, they had rescued an Australian woman in a state of shock after having suffered violence and threats from her husband, who was stopped and reported. Nothing more was known about the affair until yesterday when the Spanish newspaper El Pais revealed the identity of the two involved: Rohan Dennis, champion of international cycling, and Melissa Hoskins, former world champion on the track with the Australian national team and two-time champion. silver in the road test. Melissa, 32, mother of two children with Rohan, died tragically on the outskirts of Adelaide on Saturday.

It was not an accident: after a furious argument, Dennis would have boarded his SUV and knocked over his wife who was trying to prevent him from escaping by holding on to the bonnet and dragging her for about ten metres. Melissa Hoskins died shortly after being admitted to hospital while Dennis, subjected to police custody, was released on bail and will go to trial on March 13, after investigators have tried to establish whether it was manslaughter due to gross recklessness ( current charge) or voluntary.

The triumphs: also two Olympic medals

Born in Adelaide in 1990, Dennis retired from professional racing a few months ago after helping Primoz Roglic win the Giro d’Italia wearing the Jumbo-Visma jersey. His impressive palmares: Olympic silver in London 2012 in the team pursuit and bronze in Tokyo 2020 in the time trial, the Australian has won six world titles between road and track, won stages in all three grand tours (in the one of Italy the Rovereto time trial in 2018) as well as having set the Hour Record on the track.

Depression and eating disorders

In the eight major teams in which he played in his 15-year career, there was never a shortage of headbutts, furious arguments, insubordination and attacks against mechanics guilty of not having prepared his bike properly. In 2019, when he was racing with Bahrain-Merida, he disappeared from the route of the 12th stage of the Tour de France in the Pyrenees, only returning to give him news in the evening. The same year, in an extreme attempt to lose weight to improve his performance, he fasted until he suffered a depression that caused serious eating disorders. I felt like crap – I confess – and luckily I managed to stop in time.

Double personality

The violence against his wife in 2021 and Saturday’s tragedy highlight a dual personality well known to teammates and sports directors

: on his Instagram profile there are plenty of photos with his wife and children accompanied by messages of love. I must confess — you wrote last October 24th immediately after retiring — that Melissa is adapting well to the fact that I now stay at home all day. The last photo of her, that of a happy family in front of the Christmas tree, dates back to five days before a tragedy that shocked the entire cycling world.

