The Preliminary Round of the 2023 Kailian Capital·Beijing Amateur Golf Open Concluded_TOM Sports

From June 12th to June 28th, the first stage of the 2023 Kailian Capital·Beijing Amateur Golf Open, sponsored by the Beijing Golf Association, title sponsored by Kailian Capital, and undertaken by Kailian Sports-Open Group Preliminaries And the preliminaries of the evergreen group are all over.

According to the performance of the participating teams in their respective groups, 8 teams, including the Beijing Korean Golf Team, advanced to the semi-finals of the championship group, and 16 teams, including the Real Age Golf Club, advanced to the semi-finals of the challenge. 12 teams including the youth team advanced to the semi-finals of the evergreen group.

Open group preliminaries: 8 teams join the championship rematch

The preliminaries will be held separately according to the open group and the evergreen group.

From June 12th to 15th, the open group preliminaries of the 2023 Kailian Capital·Beijing Amateur Golf Open will be held. A total of 32 teams participated in the preliminaries, and were divided into 4 groups to compete according to the lottery ceremony. Each group has 8 teams. A group match is held every day, and the ranking and promotion places are determined in the form of team stroke play. The top two teams in the group stage will advance to the championship semi-finals, and the third to sixth teams will advance to the challenge semi-finals.

The best performers in Group A were the Beijing Korean Golf Team and the Beijing Happy Golf Team. Their total scores were 801 and 831 respectively.

The top two in Group B are the Changying No. 19 team and the Beijing Brake Pad Golf Team. Their corresponding total scores are 770 and 798.

The places in Group C to advance to the semi-finals of the championship were obtained by the Zhongzhengfang Jiangjiu Golf Team and the Beijing Alumni Golf Team of Harbin Institute of Technology. Their scores were 802 and 818 respectively.

The places in Group D to advance to the semi-finals of the championship were divided between the Beijing Cainiao First Team and the Beijing Guizhou Chamber of Commerce Jingqian Golf Team. Their scores were 767 and 777 respectively.

So far, the four games of the open group preliminaries of the 2023 Kailian Capital·Beijing Amateur Golf Open have all come to an end.

Eight teams, including the Beijing Korean Golf Team, have advanced to the semi-finals of the Championship. Zola Golf Team, Vientiane Club (formerly Sunshine He Mulan), Yingyuan Zhili Union Golf Team in the 2021 Kailian Capital Beijing Amateur Golf Open Open Group Championship, the top 8 seeded teams, in In the two-day rematch, there will be exciting duels, and they will compete for tickets to the championship finals.

Real Age Golf Club, Beijing Flying Golf Team, TC Team, Beijing Migratory Bird Club, Aranya Golf Team, Kailian Entrepreneur Club Beijing Elite Team, Beijing University of Science and Technology Alumni Team, Beijing Yueshang Golf Team, Cactus Girls 16 teams from Golf Team, Zhuoya Golf Team, 700 League Team, Sports Master Show, Veterans Golf Club, Beijing Cainiao Second Team, China BJ Bull Team, and Vancouver Jingjin Golf Team have advanced to the semi-finals of the challenge. Compete for the Challenge Finals.

Evergreen group preliminaries: 12 teams advance to the semi-finals

From June 26th to 28th, the preliminaries of the 2023 Kailian Capital·Beijing Amateur Golf Open for the Evergreen Group will be held, with a total of 30 teams participating.

According to the arrangement of the lottery ceremony, the 30 participating teams are divided into three groups with 10 teams in each group to compete. It also adopts the form of group stroke play to determine the ranking and promotion places.

The top 4 teams in each preliminaries advance to the semi-finals of the evergreen group, and a total of 12 teams advance.

The four teams with the best performance in Group E are the 6353 Team, Kailian Entrepreneur Club Beijing Elite Team Evergreen Team, Vancouver Jingjin Golf Team Evergreen Team and Happy High Team Evergreen Team. The scores were 464, 470, 471 and 472.

The top four teams in Group F are Veterans Golf Club Evergreen Team, Aranya Golf Team Evergreen Team, Beijing Xiangying Golf Team Evergreen Team, and Beijing Migratory Bird Club Evergreen Team. Their corresponding total scores are 459, 479, 482 and 497.

Group G will advance to the semi-finals of the evergreen group by Guojiao · 1573 Caoyuan Golf Club Caoyuan Evergreen Team,

The Evergreen Team of Beijing University of Science and Technology Alumni Team, the Evergreen Team of Real Age Golf Club and the Evergreen Team of Beijing Gaoxue Sports Club won.

Show the new style of Beijing amateur arena

During the event, under the overall arrangement of the captains of the participating teams, the players worked together at the Beijing Oriental Pearl Country Club to fight for every hole and shot and fight for the glory of the team. Beijing Oriental Pearl Country Club, a stadium with a long history, provides participating teams with an excellent stage to display their skills and show their players’ demeanor.

Park Jinzhe, captain of the Beijing Korean golf team, expressed the aspirations of the participating teams. This team was founded in the 1990s and has a history of more than 30 years. It is a veteran team and has never been absent since the start of the tournament. They performed well in the preliminaries of the 2023 Kailian Capital Beijing Amateur Golf Open. Get first place in the group. Park Jinzhe said: “The Kailian Capital Beijing Amateur Golf Open is very well-known in the Beijing amateur golf circle. The goal we set for the team this year is to play well and hope to reach the final and strive for the top eight.”

Under the careful operation of Kailian Sports, with its professional and standardized operation, Kailian Capital·Beijing Amateur Golf Open has become a new benchmark for Beijing amateur golf tournaments, and has been highly recognized by participating teams and players. Fight fiercely, enjoy the beauty of competition, grow together with the event, and jointly show the new style of the Beijing amateur golf field, thereby setting off a new wave of regional golf events.

Yang Ying hits the first hole-in-one of the season

It is worth mentioning that Yang Ying, a member of the Veterans Golf Club, scored a hole-in-one on the 165-yard No. The first hole-in-one since the start of the season.

Set up a love hole at each station to gather every light

Charity and public welfare have always been valued by the organizing committee. Over the years, people have been encouraged to give love by setting up a love hole link, and it is the same this year.

During the preliminaries, the love hole was set up on the 7th hole, and golfers extended their helping hands one after another. This charitable donation will be transferred to charitable organizations, and every donation made by the golfers will be recorded in the book.

It is the loving donations of all golfers that gather together into a beam of light today and let the love continue to pass on.

Next, starting from June 29, the 2023 Kailian Capital·Beijing Amateur Golf Open will enter the rematch stage, and the teams that will advance to the final will be selected.

The 2023 Kailian Capital Beijing Amateur Golf Open is hosted by the Beijing Golf Association, organized by Kailian Sports, and co-organized by the Beijing Golf Team Alliance. The host course is the Beijing Oriental Pearl Country Club.

The event was sponsored by Kailian Capital and supported by 6353 Wine Group, Haikou Mission Hills, Yimu Medical, Tianxiang Chenxiang, Single Handicapped Golf Club, Xikun Bio, Beijing Fuya Wine, Yellow Crane Tower, Plant Doctor, Shihe The attention and support of brand owners such as Yuanyuan, Tongwu, China Tobacco Group, Jinmailang-Jinkuang and Koufuju.

