The boom in the racing series causes sales and profits to explode – and the racing team owners become billionaires. It is not without good reason that they are nicknamed the “Piranha Club”.

Formula 1 in rain of money: world champion Max Verstappen (left) celebrates with his chief engineer Ben Waterhouse. Clive Mason / Formula 1 / Getty

In Formula 1, the money is on the road. And not just literally. The business magazine “Forbes” has just named Liberty Media the most valuable sports empire in the world. The Californian media managers pushed Bernie Ecclestone from the throne of the premier class seven years ago. A real revolution, and one that is feeding its children, as today shows. The racing series is valued at 17.1 billion dollars, and the ten racing team owners are also allowed to put a number with nine zeros on the value of their team.