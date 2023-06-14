The preparation for desserts that you absolutely must not use: the food risk is high

The Ministry of Health has published a recall notice for a serious food risk of a preparation for desserts.

In recent years, there has been a growthfocus on food labelling to provide the consumer with all the information on the composition and characteristics before purchasing. The label can be considered a card product identity in which all the information on the food must be indicated including references to the documents accompanying the edible articles.

The legislation is largely governed by the European regulation 1169/2011which introduces a series of provisions on origin labeling for foods and the procedures for applying the articles of the law.

According to the law currently in force in Italy, the label must bear the name of the food, the ingredients contained, the relative quantities and any allergens, the expiry date or the minimum conservation term. Furthermore, the storage conditions and the references of the producer and distributor, the country of origin when required, the alcohol content if present and the nutritional declaration must be indicated.

In general a label must have three fundamental characteristics that is to be clear, legible and indelible. The Ministry together with the competent authorities takes care of checking the correct labeling and verifying the correspondence of the product through the analyses.

Recall of cocoa food product

With provision of 7 June 2023, but published only on 12 June, the Ministry of Health ordered the recall of the product “Organic Cocoa Pudding Mix”in the 50 gram pack, of the brand Flying Trunk and marketed by Biotobio S.r.l.

The lot indicated on the package is Law 22207 and Law 22258 produced by confectionery Srl in the factory in via Collodi 6, Barberino Tavernelle (FI), Italy. The expiry date indicated on the package is 05/2024.

Reason for recall of cocoa pudding

According to the provision published by the Ministry of Health, the recall would be due to non-compliant chemical analyses. In the Rasff note 2023.3646, one would emerge from the analyses presence of cadmium above the established minimum levels From law. Excess cadmium in the body can cause symptoms similar to those of an intestinal virus such as diarrhoea, stomach pain and vomiting. But if prolonged it can lead to bone problems and damage to the nervous system.

The warning is particularly specific: “Consumers are advised to check the product purchased and the stocks at home and if they belong to the recalled deadline, to DO NOT CONSUME IT and to bring it back to your dealer who will replace or refund it as well as clarify any doubts.

