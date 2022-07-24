The tickets to access the event are still available: given this, which aims to kick off a race at the box office between now and the date of the historic pre-season match.

UDINE. The countdown to Udinese-Chelsea gets underway, a friendly gala scheduled for Friday at the Friuli stadium with kick-off at 9 pm. Evocative, the challenge to the Blues calls every day to gather fans and fans of great football. He invites them to participate, overcoming indecisions. And thus populating the plant that will host a luxury event. A challenge in Champions format.

In this regard, the coupons to access the event are still available: given, this, which aims to kick off a race at the box office from now to the date of the historic pre-season match. Therefore, Candido Odorico, column of the Udinese Club Association and a point of reference for the entire Friulian supporters, will instill greater concern for latecomers and vacationers. “I would like to encourage everyone to come and support the team – declares the AUC representative -: this is an important match, an international match”. A friendly match, yes, but with a European flavor: «Let’s relive certain moments in our history – he continues – because evoking Chelsea, for example, means evoking London and, consequently, Arsenal. Let’s immerse ourselves once again in that climate, in that psychological situation that only great events, great international matches can give. We participate en masse, even if there is nothing at stake ».

It leverages on passion, Odorico, on memories. Then, more concretely, he reflects: «What would we look like if the stands were not overcrowded? We are therefore first of all called to be there to give prestige to an event of this kind ».

However, the reasons that led a slice of aficionados, at the moment, to a lukewarm response to the friendly are different. «From someone I perceived pessimism about the team under construction. But I suggest to these people to have patience: society knows what it is doing and has always shown it. If you have to grumble, grumble in December. In the meantime, however, we remain confident ». Others, however, murmur about the costs of tickets, considered excessive by virtue of the stakes (you enter the Curva with € 25, if subscribed). And this is perhaps the most popular reason for discontent, on social media, among Zebretta supporters. «Popular prices for populated sectors!», A Juventus fan wrote on Instagram. Finally, the time window granted to the sale of coupons should not be underestimated: the summer one. «Even if – continues Odorico – I remember a friendly match with Zico played in August: it was full. That said, in fact, I still have to get the ticket myself, but I will buy it in the next few days. And, like me, many others, I’m sure of it ». The hunt, therefore, can be said to be open.