No to Russian athletes, yes, but only without a flag, perhaps as refugees, in fact we don’t talk about it at all. The more time passes, the closer they get Olympic Gamesand more the guerra in Ukraine it becomes a problemeven for the sport. So much so as to split the movement, create a rift between the Olympic Committees and national governments: a real one case diplomatic globally, between the opening declaration of the IOC and the letter of 34 European countries closing every window, while President Zelensky’s Ukraine threatens a boycott.

For almost a year since the conflict broke out, there has been no more divisive topic in sport than participation of Russians (and Belarusians) at international competitions. It has also been seen in Italy, with the controversy over the participation of Moscow tennis players in the Internationals of the Foro Italico, but it is valid everywhere. After the initial turmoil, the situation seemed to have settled down. In the private leagues (the ATP in fact, but the Serie A itself), the Russians participate individually as professionals, nothing prevents their presence. Differently if the flag is at stake, in competitions directly affiliated to the Federations (such as the last European swimming championships), the ban remains. The line was dictated by a recommendation from the IOC Executive Committee, as soon as the war began. However, we owe the recent intervention that once again uncovered Pandora’s box to the International Olympic Committee.

“To protect the integrity of global sport and the safety of participants, organizers are advised not to invite Russian and Belarusian athletes or officials to international competitions.” “Respecting the rights of all athletes to be treated without discrimination in accordance with the Olympic charter, no one should be prevented from participating in a competition just because of their passport.” The statements they seem to say moon the opposite of the other yet they both belong to the CIO: the first is on February 28, 2022, the second of January 25th 2023. What happened in between?

Simple: a year has gone by, there is no end to the war and above all the Olympics are approaching. The president for a few months Thomas Bach he began to soften the line, speaking of glimmers and negotiations. Why the race to Paris 2024 has already begun: the rankings for the participation close in the spring of next year, but the points must be scored in the previous competitions; as for the national teams, participation is won in the qualifying tournaments that are already almost drawn up. The prospect of an edition without Russia, not only as a flag but also as athletes, is increasingly concrete and less and less pleasant. Both at a sporting level (it is a colossus of world sport), and at an economic level (it represents a large slice of the market, even of TV rights as already told by the Fatto.iteven if this discourse is more in perspective, for the race of the next Olympic cycle).

Above all, this explains the turnaround – difficult to call it otherwise – of the CIO. A gesture of relaxation which, however, has taken on the contours of a clumsy gaffe. L’opening was poorly received by the entire block of EU countries, called together by Zelensky himself. A virtual meeting with the Ukrainian president held on 10 February, he followed up with a letter from 34 countries (including Italy: for our government the Minister of Sport signed, Andrea Abodi), which closes every window. Given that “the situation in Ukraine continues to deteriorate, there is no reason to review the previous suspension”, the summary of the document. Also because the point underlined by the governments is that it is not clear how this presumed neutrality should be translated into practice: if simply by giving up the colors of the flag (too little), or with a real public declaration by the athletes, who in many cases they belong to the Russian armed forces (as indeed in Italy ours are often affiliated with military sports groups). The solution would not suit almost anyone, neither the more extremist countries that do not want to know about it, nor Russia itself which does not intend to suffer humiliation at an international level, nor those directly concerned (it would be unfair to ask those who have homes and families in Russia to expose themselves in this way).

On the other hand, the positions are very heterogeneous from government to government, among the Opportunity France (Macron had recently asked not to politicize sport), the same United States (the White House welcomes participation under a neutral banner which could damage the image of Putin’s regime), and those who do not want to know, such as the United Kingdom. But the letter was nevertheless signed unanimously by the Western bloc and in addition to representing an unprecedented diplomatic slap to the IOC, it clarified the situation: until the war ends, it will be almost impossible to find a solution. And sport will continue to divide rather than unite.

