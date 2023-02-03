“Our players were sissies on the pitch.” That could already be enough, though Donato Macchiapatron of Power he also commented: «And it is right to say this». Disappointed by the result of his team (they lost 4 to 2 at home), in the post match with theAvellino he then became the protagonist of the sexist comment. The sentence made the rounds of social media and a sea of comments and insults poured into the president of Potenza football.
February 3, 2023 – Updated February 3, 2023, 7:17 pm
© breaking latest news
See also The sales of new car-making forces surged in November, China has accounted for 61% of the world's share of new energy vehicles! _ Oriental Fortune Network