“Our players were sissies on the pitch.” That could already be enough, though Donato Macchiapatron of Power he also commented: «And it is right to say this». Disappointed by the result of his team (they lost 4 to 2 at home), in the post match with theAvellino he then became the protagonist of the sexist comment. The sentence made the rounds of social media and a sea of ​​comments and insults poured into the president of Potenza football.

February 3, 2023 – Updated February 3, 2023, 7:17 pm

