The president of Red Star: EuroLeague? Final Four goal

The president of Red Star: EuroLeague? Final Four goal

The president of Crvena Zvezda, Nebojsa Covic, has set an ambitious goal for the next EuroLeague season: reaching the Final Four. In an interview with Pink TV, Covic underlined the importance of the competition for the club, stating: “What is important for us and where we will try to make a big step forward is the EuroLeague, where the objective will be the Final Four”.

The team will begin their EuroLeague campaign with a home match against LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne on October 5.

