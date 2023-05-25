The president of the French Olympic Committee, Brigitte Henriques, resigns

The president of the CNOSF, Brigitte Henriques, October 12, 2022. FRANCK FIFE / AFP

A dramatic change in the middle of the general assembly of the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF), fourteen months before the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The president of the committee, Brigitte Henriques, announced Thursday, May 25, her decision to return her mandate, made know the instance in a statement.

Internal conflicts and rivalries got the better of the former vice-president of the French Football Federation (FFF), at open war for months with her predecessor, Denis Masseglia. By resigning, Mr.me Henriques thus puts an end to an internal crisis which has lasted for more than a year and a half.

“In her introductory remarks, Brigitte Henriques, the first woman president of the CNOSF, explained to the members of the general assembly the reasons for her decision.is it written in the press release. Brigitte Henriques was warmly applauded by the General Assembly for her contribution, her dedication and the modernization work she has instilled within the institution since the beginning of her mandate. »

It is Astrid Guyart, current secretary general of the CNOSF, who will act as interim president of the CNOSF and will be responsible for organizing a board of directors. “Who will elect a president from among its members within the next three months”, underlines the institution. Brigitte Henriques calls on all members of the sports movement to remain mobilized on the essential and primordial objective: the full success of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024.

