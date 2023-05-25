Home » The president of the French Olympic Committee, Brigitte Henriques, resigns
Sports

The president of the French Olympic Committee, Brigitte Henriques, resigns

by admin
The president of the French Olympic Committee, Brigitte Henriques, resigns

A dramatic change in the middle of the general assembly of the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF), fourteen months before the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The president of the committee, Brigitte Henriques, announced Thursday, May 25, her decision to return her mandate, made know the instance in a statement.

Internal conflicts and rivalries got the better of the former vice-president of the French Football Federation (FFF), at open war for months with her predecessor, Denis Masseglia. By resigning, Mr.me Henriques thus puts an end to an internal crisis which has lasted for more than a year and a half.

“In her introductory remarks, Brigitte Henriques, the first woman president of the CNOSF, explained to the members of the general assembly the reasons for her decision.is it written in the press release. Brigitte Henriques was warmly applauded by the General Assembly for her contribution, her dedication and the modernization work she has instilled within the institution since the beginning of her mandate. »

It is Astrid Guyart, current secretary general of the CNOSF, who will act as interim president of the CNOSF and will be responsible for organizing a board of directors. “Who will elect a president from among its members within the next three months”, underlines the institution. Brigitte Henriques calls on all members of the sports movement to remain mobilized on the essential and primordial objective: the full success of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024.

See also  Mourinho and Roma towards farewell: the Special One at PSG

The World with AFP

The contribution area is reserved for subscribers.

Subscribe to access this discussion space and contribute to the discussion.

Subscribe

Contribute

You may also like

The inmate’s intervention was arranged by the barrage....

Luis Figo presents the collection of his brand...

Ski cross: Former world champion Limbacher resigns

Fiorentina-Inter (1-2) – Sportellate.it

Top 10 Most Harmful And Invasive Animals In...

The pressure must come from ambition and the...

WC IN HOCKEY: The quarter-final fights will decide...

Juve, the balance of the season between the...

La Liga roundup: Real Madrid beat Vallecano Lightning...

Real Madrid express solidarity with Vinicius if they...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy