Home » The president’s words caused a scandal. Djokovic and his family are bastards. Like gypsies, he said on TV
Sports

The president’s words caused a scandal. Djokovic and his family are bastards. Like gypsies, he said on TV

by admin

Novak Djokovic’s campaign at the tournament in Banja Luka, Bosnia came to a surprising end already in the quarterfinals on the racket of later winner Dušan Lajović. But in the end, that was not the hottest news that happened around the Serbian tennis player and his family at this event. Milorad Dodik, president of the parts of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Republika Srpska, made a decent noise.

See also  Make up for the regret of the Uber Cup 4 years ago, the national feather women's team is only one win away from the championship

You may also like

Naples, the analysis of the De Laurentiis method:...

Marco Mignano runs the Cammino dei Cappuccini in...

During the Hangzhou Asian (Disabled) Games, non-stop production...

Florence Hardouin files a criminal complaint against the...

Go to work by bike

Butler told me to leave the last pitch...

breaking latest news: Marko also with 80 Red...

Serra, the referee referred after the dispute with...

“We are here until November 1st”

Qionghai will host a series of sports events...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy