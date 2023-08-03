Home » the previous one with Lukaku in 2019- breaking latest news
After scoring the third goal in the friendly win against Real Madrid, Dusan Vlahovic cheered in exactly the same way as Paulo Dybala, who in 2019 experienced the

Three years later, Juventus fans found themselves in front of a dj vu: in the last American friendly win against Real Madrid, after scoring the final 3-1 goal in full stoppage time, Dusan Vlahovic first cracked a smile then pull up the shirt with both hands at shoulder height. Almost as if to show everyone his name in a delicate period, which sees him at the center of the transfer market, with Juventus which – above all for a matter of accounts – is working on his transfer to Chelsea in exchange for Lukaku and a substantial non-payment less than 40 million euros. Finally, the Serbian reiterated the concept with a rather cryptic post on Instagram, that is, a caption without words and the number 9 topped off with the king’s face complete with a crown.

Dybala’s precedent and that no to Manchester United

A scene, the exultation of the Serbian, that Juventus fans have already seen. In 2019, in fact, Paulo Dybala scored in the friendly match against Triestina and the reaction was the same, with his shirt and number exposed to the curve (and perhaps also to the management). At the time the Argentine, who would then leave Turin in the summer of 2022 as a free agent, was just like Dusan on the list of possible starters.

The club wanted to sell him at all costs to Manchester United, in exchange for… Romelu Lukaku, even in those days leaving the Red Devils and disputed for millions at Inter, where the Belgian would then go for happiness by Antonio Conte, for a long time fearful of seeing his main market objective fade away at the hands of his rivals. Dybala, not at all intending to leave Turin, was sidelined after a tug of war with the club. Then, once the transition to the Premier League faded, he became Sarri’s point of reference, so much so that he was named Serie A Mvp at the end of the season. May it also happen to Vlahovic.

