The pride of the motherland!Serbia’s tallest building staged light show to celebrate Jokic’s NBA championship

Live it, June 14 News Yesterday in the NBA Finals, the Nuggets defeated the Heat 4-1 to win the championship.

Today, the tallest building in Serbia, the Belgrade Tower (42 floors, 168 meters high), staged a cool light show to celebrate Jokic’s winning the NBA championship.