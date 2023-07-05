The primary goal is to advance to the World Cup, plans the coach of the Czech junior girls Poloz

In the basic group, the Czech juniors will face Černá Hora one day later (6:45 p.m.), and on Sunday they will finish the opening phase of the tournament against North Macedonia (2:15 p.m.).

Wouldn’t you prefer if the national team met the favored Denmark until the end of the group?

I know where you’re going with that. It will not be easy. We want to win every game, but this will be a big measure. And a possible big loss can shake the team. But we are ready, we have mental coaches Marian Jelínek and Honza Milfait on the phone. The twenty-four hours between the first and second games will be extremely demanding. Whatever the opening duel turns out to be. When we get a big dard, we have a few hours to get the girls comfortable again. If the match goes well for us, it will be about the players not thinking that they are very good and it did not have a negative effect against Montenegro. We already have some experience and I believe that we will manage to eliminate these dangers.

Young Czech handball players are preparing for the MEVideo: Czech Handball Association

The portion of three matches in four days will also be very demanding. Is it possible to prepare for it?

Even with regard to the program that awaits us, the preparation was set. We also had fitness training, which is also why we played three matches in three days in a row in preparation, twice against Poland and once against Slovakia. So that the players can make sure that they are physically up to it in the third match as well. I say with full responsibility that we are well prepared to be physically better than our opponents in the eventual fifth or sixth match in the championship. That’s it for the players, there is still the question of how we will work with them during the tournament itself and what time burden the individual players will have.

A number of injuries disrupted your preparation, is it a big complication?

Injuries accompany us throughout the season, the team is obviously affected by it. But we have worked with a wide staff for a long time, so I think that despite the losses, the team is well prepared. Hard conditioning and game work is behind us, we also did a team building day, we are trying to get the players to enter the championship energized and set up in such a way that we want to fight for interesting results in Romania. All indications are that it could be successful.

Still, which of the players who won’t make it to the tournament do you miss the most?

I don’t like to praise and I don’t like to criticize individuals. And it is similar in the case of the injured, so I will not name anyone. The state of the middle clutches hit us very hard. During the season, we found three players there, but not one of them is going to Romania. At the last moment, we had to work in new players for this post, we even tried the wings there. We had to be creative, from this point of view the preparation was complicated. That’s one story.

We’ve been looking for a defensive leader all season. Two players were starting to emerge there, unfortunately, the one who got into it the best was injured in our preparation with Slovakia. That will hurt us too. But we don’t want to and we won’t make excuses for it. Thanks to the fact that I am also in charge of the youth training centers, we constantly worked with a very wide staff. I have an overview of the players and when one of us got hurt, other girls immediately came to help us.

After Denmark, two teams from the Balkans await you in the group. Montenegro and North Macedonia. The lot seems quite favorable.

It is certainly better than in the last championship, when we caught Romania, Hungary and Norway. Now we start with Denmark, it won’t be a decisive match, but it will show us enough. And then? I’m not saying that the group was our dream, but they are certainly opponents to beat. Although we have not yet mapped Černá Hora in full detail and we are looking for more information. Success is made up of many factors. You need to have your day, good head and form, it’s about whether you put the stick in or the stick out in the last attack. It is also about luck, luck favors those who are prepared and we prepare honestly. I believe they will lean towards us.

The group will perform in the town of Mioveni with a population of 30,000.

We have never played there, but according to the information I have from Bent Dahl (Norwegian coach of the Czech women’s national team, author’s note), the hall is new there and the facilities are absolutely fine. The local club plays in the top Romanian competition, right after we arrive we have a training session in the hall on Wednesday 5th July, so we get to experience everything. Romania has been preparing for the championship for a long time, the halls have grown quickly and are in good condition.

What result will you be satisfied with after the European Championship?

In the long term, we work with multiple goals. Not only towards the championship, but in general towards the development of the players. However, the specific goal at this tournament is clearly to advance to the World Championship. We will find out the conditions only at the last moment before the start of the tournament, the IHF has not yet issued the criteria. But I suppose the top twelve teams from Europe should have the World Cup for sure. That is our primary task.

We will see how the matches in the group will develop. We know well from last year’s World Cup how one unsuccessful duel can affect the entire tournament. Last year we beat all the European teams, but we lost to Angola by eleven goals and that practically cost us the quarter-finals. So our next goal is performance stability, we can’t have such huge fluctuations. And then there are the sub-steps in each match. The number of goals scored, the number of interruptions, the amount of technical fouls… For this there are specific things for specific opponents. All of this must work together to make the match and, figuratively speaking, the entire championship a success.

