The Přívratský shooter won bronze in the air rifle at the European Games

The winner of the qualification Přívratský was in the lead even before the last, fifth final series, but he scored only 51 points in it, which was his worst final performance. He scored a total of 260.6 points, which was nine tenths less than Ulbrich and six tenths less than Sollazzo. The Italian vice-champion of the world from last year’s championship in Cairo then won the duel for gold 17:9.

Eighteenth-ranked František Smetana lost 1.2 points to advance to the final. Even riflemen Lucie Brázdová and Aneta Brabcová did not advance from the qualification. In the mixed air pistol competition, Anna Miřejovská and Pavel Schejbal took sixth place, and Veronika Schejbalová and Jindřich Dubová took eleventh place.

This season, Přívratský celebrated success mainly in the three-position smallbore, in which he won two World Cup races. With last year’s fifth place in the air rifle at the World Championships, the Czech Republic earned a place at the Olympic Games in Paris 2024, where it can follow up on its first start under the five rings in Tokyo.

On Thursday, Přívratský took seventh place together with Brázdová in mixed teams. Brabcová and Smetana finished fourth in this Olympic discipline.

European Games in Krakow – sports shooting: Men: Air rifle – final: Sollazzo (It.) – Ulbrich (Germany) 17:93. PRIVRATSKY…in the qualification 18. SMETANA (both Czech Republic). Women: Air rifle – final: Christenová (Switzerland) – Novotná (SR) 17:133. Müllerová (Fr.)…in qualification 15. BRABCOVÁ, 36. BRÁZDOVÁ (both Czech Republic). Mixed pairs: Air pistol – final: Monna, Constantinová (It.) – Chlgatjan, Karapetjanová (Arm.) 17:7, 3 Donkov, Kostadinová (Bulg.)…in qualification 6. SCHEJBAL, MIŘEJOVSKÁ, 11. DUBOVÝ, SCHEJBALOVÁ (all Czech Republic).