Original title: The probability of the Lakers playoffs has risen to 54%!James praised for winning beautiful Russell will still be sidelined

On March 2, Beijing time, the Lakers defeated the Thunder 123-117. In this game, James, Nongmei and Russell were all absent due to injuries. The Lakers relied on team strength to win the game. Six players from the team scored in double figures: Schroder had 26 points and 6 assists, Reeves and Brown each had 19 points, Bamba had 12 points and 7 rebounds, Walker had 13 points, and Beasley had 11 points . After this battle, the Lakers had 30 wins and 33 losses, and their ranking rose to 11th in the Western Conference. FiveThirtyEight’s probability of the Lakers advancing to the playoffs rose from 45% to 54%!

James tweeted after the game: “Win beautiful guys!! #湖人show”. Due to injuries, James did not come to Oklahoma City with the team, but returned to Los Angeles. Medical expert Jeffries speculated that James may seek more advice on his right foot injury. Although the Lakers won the game, the injuries of James and Thick Eyebrow still caused concern.

In an interview before the game, Hamm explained the absence of thick eyebrows in this way: “For preventive purposes, we have been monitoring the stress response of thick eyebrows and feet. The medical staff and coaching staff decided not to let him play tonight. For him, This is the best choice.” He also said that the thick eyebrow’s truce tonight was planned a few weeks ago.

However, this explanation did not completely quell the doubts of the outside world. Los Angeles media Lakers Daily wrote: “I have a strong feeling that the Lakers may have gotten bad news about LeBron’s feet today, thereby reducing their sense of urgency to enter the playoffs. This makes it easier for them to make Anthony- Davis is absent from the decision to win tonight’s battle.” Brar, a medical expert in Los Angeles, said: “It is also possible that the thick eyebrow is dealing with a stress injury to the right foot, and the load management is very sensitive. The discomfort and soreness keeps them from taking the risk.”

The bad news is that Lakers reporter Dave reported that Russell, who had a sprained right ankle, personally confirmed that he would still not be able to play against the Timberwolves in the next game. Whether he will be able to play against the Warriors is yet to be determined.

In any case, the Lakers without James still won this crucial game. Do you think the Lakers can finally make the playoffs this year?