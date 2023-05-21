Home » The problem of Czech football! The expert spoke about why Sparta and Slavia have to buy abroad
Sports

The problem of Czech football! The expert spoke about why Sparta and Slavia have to buy abroad

by admin

No attacker. In the Czech Republic, a quality stopper who can manage the defense and be a team leader is becoming a scarce football item. The Nigerian Igoh Ogbu usurped this role in Slavia’s lineup, while in Sparta, Dane Asger Sørensen plays for a change. When one of the aforementioned football players is missing from the “S” line-up, you can tell right away. “It’s difficult to raise a hitter here,” admits Petr Mikolanda in the Přímák program.

See also  National Swimming Championships Concludes Sun Jiajun surpasses Asian record in 50m breaststroke_Sports_News Channel_Yunnan Net

You may also like

Pecco Bagnaia, small ankle fracture but he will...

Results of the European Championships in Modern Gymnastics

‘It’s not over’: Lakers hoping to defy odds,...

Kara scored and assisted Orlando City win

The incredible physical change of Jesús Calleja: unrecognizable...

WC hockey 2023 | A Maarsk fan was...

Referee François Letexier explains his decision live and...

Aesthetic craftsmanship from Northern Europe, “recorder” can also...

No creations, mostly mental power now. Proximity to...

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Arsenal: Steve Cooper ‘never lacked...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy