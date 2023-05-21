The problem of Czech football! The expert spoke about why Sparta and Slavia have to buy abroad

No attacker. In the Czech Republic, a quality stopper who can manage the defense and be a team leader is becoming a scarce football item. The Nigerian Igoh Ogbu usurped this role in Slavia’s lineup, while in Sparta, Dane Asger Sørensen plays for a change. When one of the aforementioned football players is missing from the “S” line-up, you can tell right away. “It’s difficult to raise a hitter here,” admits Petr Mikolanda in the Přímák program.

