First goal achieved. The best Czech women’s beach volleyball couple, Bára Hermannová and Sára Marie Štochlová, lost 0:2 to the Swiss Hüberliová and Brunnerová in the third match of the group stage, but they took third place in the basic group of the J&T Banka Ostrava Beach Pro tournament, and the spectators will see them on the center court in the Lower Vítkovice region in action and in the Saturday program.

