the Professional Football League postpones its decision on the Bordeaux-Rodez match to June 12

Bordeaux players after the referee’s decision to interrupt the Ligue 2 match between Girondins de Bordeaux and Rodez, at the Matmut Atlantique stadium, in Bordeaux, on June 2, 2023. THIBAUD MORITZ / AFP

“In view of the gravity of the facts”the Disciplinary Committee of the Professional Football League (LFP) has decided to postpone its decision concerning the Bordeaux-Rodez match, the interruption of which, on Friday, after a violent act prevents the classification of Ligue 2 from being ratified. was put in instruction specified the authority, in a press release.

The epilogue of the second division season, the rises in Ligue 1 and the relegations, therefore remains in suspense, and all options are open: should we inflict a defeat on green carpet to the Girondins? Should the club be deducted points? Should the game be replayed, for example behind closed doors?

“The decision will be made at the end of the session on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 1 p.m., during which the instructor will submit his report”said the LFP. “Pending the decision, the result of the match is not counted in the classification” of League 2.

Heavy penalties

Friday’s game was crucial for Bordeaux – engaged in a long distance sprint with Metz for Ligue 1 accession – and for their evening opponent – ​​in the fight with Annecy to avoid relegation. At 1-0 in favor of the visitors, the Girondins missed accession to the elite, where Rodez escaped the descent.

Read also: Four supporters in police custody following the attack on a player who caused the interruption of the Bordeaux-Rodez match

Jurisprudence does not encourage optimism on the Bordeaux side since the latest incidents involving supporters and players have caused heavy sanctions for the host clubs.

Nice received two penalty points (and one suspended) after misbehavior when hosting Olympique de Marseille in August 2021. Lyon lost a point after a bottle throw on Marseille’s Dimitri Payet in November of the same year.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers OL-OM: the stoppage of the match after the attack on Payet, a sad evening which reflects the problems of Ligue 1

These matches, both definitively stopped, have certainly been replayed. But the situation is more complex this time when the season is supposed to be over. Bordeaux has postponed the holidays of its players for a week in case the meeting has to be played again.