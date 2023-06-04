Home » the program for Sunday June 4
the program for Sunday June 4

the program for Sunday June 4

A week after the start of the tournament, the round of 16 begins this Sunday, and the two main favorites in the men’s draw will be on the Philippe-Chatrier court. Novak Djokovic will first face Juan Pablo Varillas, then give way to world number 1 Carlos Alcarazwho will deliver a long-awaited duel against Lorenzo Musetti.

At the same time, Karen Khachanov will challenge Lorenzo Sonego, and Stefanos Tsitsipas will play Sebastian Ofner. For the first time in this edition of Roland-Garros, the night on the Philippe-Chatrier court will be a female encounter, between the world number 2 Aryna Sabalenka et Sloane Stephens.

Also note the matchElina Svitolina in the round of 16, which she plays seven months after giving birth. The Ukrainian will have a hard time dealing with Daria Kasatkina (No. 9 in the WTA). Finally, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will play against Elise Mertens and Karolina Muchova vs. Elina Avanesyan.

The program of the Philippe-Chatrier court

From 11 a.m.

  • Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) – Elise Mertens (Belgium, seeded no 28)

From 12:30 pm

  • Novak Djokovic (Serbia, seeded no 3) – Juan Pablo Varillas (Peru)
  • Carlos Alcaraz (Spain, seeded no 1) – Lorenzo Musetti (Italy, seeded no 17)

From 8:15 pm

Sloane Stephens (USA) – Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus, seeded no 2)

The program of Court Suzanne-Lenglen

From 11 a.m.

  • Karen Khachanov (Russia, seeded no 11) – Lorenzo Sonego (Italy)
  • Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic) – Elina Avanesyan (Russia)
  • Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) – Daria Kasatkina (Russia, seeded no 9)

From 4:30 pm

  • Sebastian Ofner (Austria) – Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece, seeded no 5)

