the program for Wednesday, May 31

Place in the second round from Wednesday, May 31 at Roland-Garros. On the Phippe-Chatrier center court, Caroline Garcia returns after her complicated victory, in three sets, over Chinese Wang Xiyu on Monday. The French will face the Russian this time Anna Blinkova.

On the same court, the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz has an appointment with the Japanese Taro Daniel and Novak Djovovicwho created controversy by showing his support for the Kosovo Serb community on Monday, will face Hungarian Marton Fucsovics in the evening.

The adventure of Lucas Pouille, from qualifying, will continue today against Briton Cameron Norrie, seeded No. 14, who beat Benoît Paire in the first round. Also note the matches of the French Leolia Jeanjean, Corentin Moutet et Luca Van Asscherespectively against the Russians Elina Avanesyan and Andrey Rublev and against the Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Here is today’s singles match schedule.

The program of the Philippe-Chatrier court

From 11:45 am

Amila Giorgi (Italy) – Jessica Pegula (USA, seed #3)

Caroline Garcia (France, seeded n°5) – Anna Blinkova (Russia)

Carlos Alcaraz (Spain, seeded n°1) – Taro Daniel (Japan)

Not before 8:15 p.m.

Novak Djokovic (Serbia, seeded n°3) – Marton Fucsovics (Hungary)

The program of the Suzanne-Lenglen court

From 11 a.m.

Carballes Baena (Spain) – Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece, seeded n°5)

Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic) – Daria Kasatkina (Russia, seeded No. 9)

Iryna Shymanovich (Belarus) – Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus, seeded #2)

Lucas Pouille (France) – Cameron Norrie (UK, seeded No. 14)

The program of the Simonne-Mathieu court

From 11 a.m.

Storm Hunter (Australia) – Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)

Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) – Thanasi Kokkinakis (Australia)

Corentin Moutet (France) – Andrey Rublev (Russia, seeded n°7)

Leolia Jeanjean (France) – Elina Avanesyan (Russia)

The program of short n° 14

From 11 a.m.

Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia, seeded No. 17) – Peyton Stearns (USA)

Lorenzo Sonego (Italy) – Ugo Humbert (France)

Sloane Stephens (Etats-Unis) – Varvara Gracheva (Russia)

Luca Van Assche (France) – Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spain, seeded No. 29)

The program of short n° 7

From 11 a.m.

Elise Mertens (Belgium, seeded No. 28) – Camila Osorio (Colombia)

Liudmila Samsonova (Russia, seeded No. 15) – Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia)

Tallon Griekspoor (Netherlands) – Hubert Hurkacz (Poland, seeded No. 13)

Lorenzo Musetti (Italy, seeded No. 17) – Alexander Shevchenko (Russia)

The program of short n° 6

From 11 a.m.

Fabio Fognini (Italy) – Jason Kubler (Australia)

Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan) – Qinwen Zheng (Chinese, tête de série n° 19)

Karen Khachanov (Russia, seeded No. 11) – Radu Albot (Moldova)

Leylah Fernandez (Canada) – Clara Tauson (Danemark)

The program of short n° 9

Diego Schwartzman (Argentine) – Nuno Borges (Portugal)

Sara Errani (Italy) – Irina-Camelia Begu (Romania, seeded No. 27)