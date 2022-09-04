A true parade of champions on the theme “Moments of glory”: appointments, interviews, camp face to face with the stars

Marisa Poli

The champions are here: on a stage, in the squares, in the courtyards. From Thursday 22 to Sunday 25 in Trento the Sport Festival – organized by the Gazzetta dello Sport and Trentino – returns with its load of emotions, stories and close encounters with sports stars. This year’s theme is “Moments of glory”, at the center of the scene the legends of sport, from football to volleyball, from skiing to gymnastics, from swimming to athletics.

The program — The guest of honor at the opening ceremony on Thursday, at the Teatro Sociale, will be Gianluigi Buffon. And football, in the year of the World Cup, will see many protagonists on the pitch: from the 1982 World Champions Alessandro Altobelli, Beppe Bergomi, Franco Causio and Fulvio Collovati (Friday 23 at 14), to Falcao and Zico, Cannavaro, Klinsmann, Seedorf , Batistuta and Zanetti, Paolo Maldini, Chiellini and Marchisio, Capello (with the stylist and entrepreneur Brunello Cucinelli) and Ranieri, Zeman and Collina. A particularly important moment will be the General States of Italian football with the participation of the president of RCS MediaGroup and Torino Urbano Cairo, the president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina of the Serie A League Lorenzo Casini, the CEO of Dazn Stefano Azzi and by Arrigo Sacchi. There are those who change fields, such as Bobo & Friends who will be involved in the padel tournament on Saturday in Piazza Fiera. See also World Table Tennis Championships: Step up preparations!Chen Meng practiced hard footsteps Mima Ito practiced against attack_training

The champions — The list of the expected super champions is very long: from Lindsey Vonn (on stage with Sofia Goggia) to Bob Beamon, legend of the long jump.

Space for basketball with Toni Kukoc and lots of blue, from the new coach Gianmarco Pozzecco to the Milan coach Ettore Messina, from the Fip president Gianni Petrucci to the historic stars of the Italian championship: Chuck Jura, Bob Morse, Antonello Riva, Sasha Djordjevic. And then Dan Peterson to tell the myth of Michael Jordan. There will be the moment of celebration for the blue volleyball world champions of 2002 (Togut, Piccinini and Lo Bianco), the one for the meeting with Adriano Panatta and Paolo Bertolucci and the legendary team that won the Davis cup in Chile in 1976. And then of course the cycling on stage our world champions: Adorni, Argentin, Ballan, Basso, Bettini, Bugno, Fondriest, Moser and Saronni.

Speaking of cycling, one of the highlights will be the event with Vincenzo Nibali that closes an extraordinary career.

Athletics fireworks with super guest Marcell Jacobs, Sara Simeoni, Yeman Crippa Massimo Stano, Filippo Tortu and Fausto Desalu. Then Gehrard Berger, Jean Todt, Troy Bayliss and Jorge Lorenzo will open up the world of motors. Author duets between Dominik Paris with Aksel Lund Svindal, Federica Brignone with Deborah Compagnoni. There will be the celebration of Federica Pellegrini’s career, with her also present many champions of the wonderful summer of Italian swimming: Thomas Ceccon, Benedetta Pilato and Nicolò Martinenghi, interviewed by the multi-Olympic champion Massimiliano Rosolino. Then the stars of Settebello and Pro Recco of water polo, Arianna Fontana with her husband and coach Anthony Lobello. The stories of the fencing couples Luigi Samele and Olga Kharlan, Daniele Garozzo and Alice Volpi. See also Sport Festival, Cairo: 'Football lost 5 billion with the pandemic'

Mountains and events — As always, the mountain has an important section, this year climbing giant Tommy Caldwell and mountaineer Krzystof Wielicki are expected. A pink event is also planned towards Milan-Cortina 2026 with Carolina Kostner and one towards the Ryder Cup in Rome 2023: the trophy will arrive in Trento, accompanied by president Franco Chimenti, the event’s dg Gian Paolo Montali and Costantino Rocca. Bebe Vio will duet with Martin Castrogiovanni, Aldo Montano with Manuel Bortuzzo. Space for Marvin Vettori and Giorgio Petrosyan. Then there are the writers who tell about sport, from Maurizio De Giovanni (Maradona) to Sandro Veronesi (Michel Platini), Fabio Genovesi (Marco Pantani) and Marco Malvaldi (ping pong), Walter Veltroni (Jacques Villeneuve), Aldo Cazzullo (Rafa Nadal). Do not miss the meeting between Klaus Di Biasi and Giorgio Cagnotto, history of Italian diving. The Paralympic world will be represented among others by Simone Barlaam, Giulia Terzi and Giulia Ghiretti. Every day from 10 to 18 in Piazza Dante, Piazza Fiera, Piazza Santa Maria Maggiore and Istituto Crispi the athletics, basketball, padel, volleyball, climbing, fishing and fitness camps with exceptional coaches. And it’s not over yet because the program in recent days could still get rich. This is the link where you can find the official program. Admission to all events is free, subject to availability, and reservations are not required.