The program of the World Cup in Östersund continues with the men’s relay

After the women, the men’s relay will also be presented in the first race of the World Cup season in Östersund, Sweden. In addition to the mixed relays, the men have already completed one individual race, in which the Czech representatives also presented themselves. The best of them, Michal Krčmář, took 14th place. The German Roman Rees won the race. The overall victory of the relays in the World Cup will be defended by the Norwegians, our biathletes will try to improve the ninth position from last season. The race starts at 15:20 and you can watch it in a detailed online report on Sport.cz.

