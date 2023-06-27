the program that supports the training and growth of student athletes – Corriere TV

Today in Milan Deloitte, CONI and CIP present the Dual Career programme, a multi-year partnership that aims to promote a series of initiatives aimed at supporting the training and personal growth of student-athletes, supporting the future of Italian sport. The event will be attended, among others, by Giovanni Malagò (President of CONI), Fabio Pompei (CEO of Deloitte Italia) and Diana Bianchedi (Chief Strategy Planning and Legacy Officer of the Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation). During the debate, in addition to the managers of the institutions of the world of sport, sportsmen and women will also intervene to participate in the discussion through their personal experiences.

June 27, 2023 – Updated June 27, 2023 , 6:24 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

