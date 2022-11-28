The Prosecco Run, now in its twelfth edition, promises to be an edition of absolute records. Between the half marathon and the 10 km Prosecchina race almost 3,000 participants are approaching with 42% female representation and there will be 26 wineries in the Colline del Prosecco Conegliano Valdobbiadene, Unesco heritage, to be crossed by the runners, in addition to the novelty of the passage in the suggestive Benedictine Abbey of Santa Bona a Vidor.

Other data must be added to these numbers: 42% of the members come from outside the Veneto region, from 23 foreign countries and with the Lombard and Emilia-Romagna delegations who will present themselves at the starting line with 360 and 260 athletes respectively.

The sporting event to be held on Sunday 4 December in the municipalities of Vidor, Valdobbiadene and Moriago della Battaglia the protagonist will be the territory: evocative landscapes, food and wine tastings and in the various cellars there is the possibility of stopping to sip Prosecco accompanied by a slice of salami or soppressa. In Piazza Capitello in Vidor, the event’s headquarters and arrival point, there will be food stands and trucks, an exhibition and a market.

On the sporting level, there will be athletes of African origin who will battle it out for first place in the 21.097 km and to keep up the tricolor honor at the start there will be Laura Giordana, multi-medal international runner and duathlon under the Silca Ultralite Vittorio Veneto and the well-established young Giovanni Gatto della Quercia Trentingrana who won the Italian title and European and world finalist in the under 20 and world steeplechase. For the Prosecchina, a race open to all which this year reaches its seventh edition, registrations are until the morning of December 4, just before departure.

This morning in the church of the Abbey of Santa Bona in Vidor there was the presentation of the event.

«Thanks to the tenacity of the Lepri Strache group, the Prosecco Run has grown over the years – comments the president of the Tri Veneto Run Francesco Sartori – We wanted to link the race to the history of our places and to a territory designed by man’s industriousness and the success of Prosecco . Among the novelties we have a market at the Centro Polifunzionale Pro Loco La Vidorese, an exhibition on the Palù of the Piave district and the participation of the Montebelluna Dance Studio».

The mayor of Vidor Mario Bailo spoke on behalf of the local administrators: «We are in a pearl of our territory. There are sensational participation numbers, I wish the athletes a good race and a good success for the organization».

Also present was the president of Coni Veneto Dino Ponchio: «We travel the world for sport but here we are at the center. The start and finish banners in running are no longer enough, athletes now want more, they want to experience the social fabric and Prosecco Run is the answer to this new need».