2022-09-05 20:56
Source: Football Europe and America Exchange

Original title: Prosperity Beauty Returns!Diego Costa’s move to Wolves in the Premier League is even more exciting

On September 5th, Beijing time, according to British media reports, free agent Diego Costa will arrive at the Wolves on Tuesday local time for a medical examination. Wolves have had to sign another striker as Wolves’ striker Karadzic suffered a serious injury from Stuttgart this summer. If all goes well, Diego Costa will become a Wolves player.

Diego Costa previously played for Premier League giants Chelsea, but he left Stamford Bridge due to a conflict with coach Antonio Conte. Since then, he has played in La Liga Atletico Madrid. It is worth mentioning that because there are many Portuguese players in the team, the Wolves are also known as the “Portugal Second Team”, and in the 3-3 draw between Portugal and Spain in the 2018 World Cup, Diego Costa and C Luo Hubiao scored, the former scored twice and CR7 scored a hat-trick.

In addition, Conte is currently coaching the Premier League giants Tottenham, and the reunion of the two will certainly be full of topics.

